Luther actor Luke Westlake died by suicide, an inquest in the star’s death has heard.

Luke, 26, committed suicide while out of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Luke Westlake played Lee Peck in Luther (Credit: BBC)

How did Luther star Luke Westlake die?

He was found dead on June 18 last year. The court in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on Thursday (January 28) heard his cause of death was hanging.

Further, a post mortem toxicology report found cannabis compoud Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) present in his system.

Read more: The Chase star Paul Sinha teases teacher contestant who doesn’t know who Idris Elba is

The inquest heard that Luke had concerns about being out of work, following the first national lockdown.

Luke was in the first episode of Luther’s fifth series (Credit: BBC)

Break-up with girlfriend and previous suicide attempt

His long-distance relationship with his girlfriend broke down and he tried to commit suicide April and June.

The night before he was found dead, he had sent a message to his ex telling her of his intention to take his own life.

Elsewhere, the inquest heard that Luke was in therapy to deal with childhood trauma. And his therapists had wanted to help him with alcohol and drug issues.

Dr John Pimm, from the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust’s Healthy Minds service, told the court via video link: “If someone is using, it will be very problematic for them to have that treatment.”

Luke found it difficult to deal with stressful triggers – his relationship and his employment.

And Assistant Coroner Michael Walsh said Luke had “a history of anxiety and depression”, as well as “substantial misuse” of alcohol and cannabis, which were a “coping mechanism” for him.

He told the court: “Luke found it difficult to deal with stressful triggers – his relationship and his employment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘£7,000 wedding gift’ to Idris Elba ‘revealed’

“It was noted that it was not uncommon for him to threaten to harm himself – such an occasion occurred on June 17. He had threatened to take his life and he had taken cannabis shortly before he died.”

Idris Elba plays the main character in Luther (Credit: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Who was Luke in Luther?

Luke played the character Lee Peck in the psychological crime drama, which stars Hollywood actor Idris Elba.

He featured in series five, episode one of the programme.

His other acting credits include the TV shows Dark Heart, No Offence and Doctors.

Luke was also in several short films.

– If you are struggling, you can call the Samaritans helpline at any time of day for free on 116 123.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.