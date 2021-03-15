Unforgotten episode four sees confrontational scenes between suspect Dean Barton and his wife Marnie – but who plays Marnie in Unforgotten?

Soap viewers will recognise actress Lucy Speed as the Unforgotten character.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Lucy Speed as Marnie Barton in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Marnie in Unforgotten?

Lucy Speed portrays Marnie Barton in Unforgotten.

On the surface, she and husband Dean are loved-up parents to two children and charitably hold fundraisers for disadvantaged kids.

But scratch the surface, and the household is riddled with secrets.

Marnie has a huge shock coming when she discovers her husband is a suspect in DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunny Khan’s cold case murder investigation.

But is Marnie as innocent as she looks?

Who plays Marnie in Unforgotten? What else has Lucy Speed starred in?

Actress Lucy is most famous for her role as Natalie in EastEnders.

She started as a child actor, with a career spanning more than 30 years.

Lucy was just nine when she first appeared on telly, starring as Sally in Up Our Street in 1985.

She went on to appear in King & Castle, Dodgem, Rides and Casualty, before portraying a lady of the night in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love.

After leaving EastEnders in 2004, Lucy starred as DC Stevie Moss in The Bill between 2008 and 2010.

Lucy has since appeared in Lewis, Holby City, Cradle to Grave, National Treasure, Call the Midwife, Doctors, Liar, Marcella and Silent Witness – among others.

She appears in all six episodes of Unforgotten series four as Marnie Barton.

A pregnant Lucy Speed with former EastEnders co-star Lucy Benjamin (Credit: Splash)

Will Lucy Speed character Natalie return to EastEnders?

Lucy Speed’s big break was at the age of 17, when she won the role of Natalie Price in EastEnders.

Natalie was the long suffering best friend of Bianca Jackson, but her affair with Ricky ending his relationship with Bianca.

She chose to leave the soap after a year due to feeling overwhelmed and unprepared for all the attention she received from being in such a high-profile show.

She said at the time: “I was very frightened by it quite frankly and certainly unprepared for it.

“I didn’t like all the attention that came with being on such a high-profile show at all.

“It simply wasn’t what I signed up for in the first place – all that craziness.

“I was very young and extremely shy, so it all became a huge difficulty for me.

“I honoured my initial one-year contract and then moved on.”

However, in 1999, she reprised the role of Natalie to “pay the mortgage” and became a love interest for Barry Evans, eventually marrying him and having his son Jack.

Her storylines included a rocky marriage to Barry and almost sleeping with her brother-in-law.

She rekindled her affair with Ricky, had a relationship with Paul Trueman and desperately tried to get Janine Butcher arrested for murdering Barry.

She left the soap once again in 2004 after five years, explaining the scripts weren’t keeping her busy enough.

Lucy has previously said she would consider returning to Walford.

How old is Lucy Speed?

Lucy Speed was born on August 31 1976 in Croydon, Surrey.

She is currently 44 years old.

Lucy Speed with her daughter and a friend attending Peter Pan at the Troubadour White City Theatre (Credit: Splash)

Who plays Marnie in Unforgotten? Is Lucy Speed married?

Lucy has been married to actor, producer and author Spencer Hayley, stage name Spencer Austin, since September 12 2009.

They live in Fulham, west London.

Does Lucy Speed have kids?

Lucy and Spencer have two children together.

The pair welcomed their first daughter Kitty Bina Grace Hayler on May 20 2012.

Their son Sullivan Hayler arrived on August 06 2018.

Unforgotten continues on Monday March 22 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

