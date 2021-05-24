Lucifer season 5b is landing this Friday – and fans are eager to finally see the long-teased musical episode.

Thankfully, star Kevin Alejandro promises it’s worth the wait.

The actor, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, is about to go all-singing and all-dancing alongside Tom Ellis, Lauren German and the celestial LAPD squad.

He even lands his own number amid the chaos of Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.

Dan has a lot to grapple with this season (Credit: Netflix)

Kevin Alejandro teases Lucifer musical episode

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Kevin was keen to keep things under wraps, but explains: “I haven’t had the opportunity to sing in a musical or on a show in years – it was like going back to my theatre days.

“I loved it – but I was so nervous. I’d never been into a recording studio, so I got to have that experience.

“It was a whole new world of fun that had been relatively untapped within what I’ve gotten the opportunity to do.

“That’s what I love about being Lucifer – that they always challenge us to do something, and you either step up to the plate or you don’t.

“I felt like I did my absolute best and had a great time doing it.”

What’s happening with Dan in Lucifer?

In the first half of season five, Dan became the latest mortal to discover the truth about Lucifer.

He quickly fell into an existential crisis and even tried the shoot Lucifer – and that struggle isn’t going away any time soon.

Still juggling with the idea with his friend is the literal devil in part two, he’s sure to have a full freak out at the arrival of God (Dennis Haysbert).

But while Dan is busy meeting the maker of all beings, it seems Lucifer and his brother Amenadiel have a worse road ahead with Dear Ol’ Dad.

The LAPD and celestial squad find themselves caught up in a musical mess (Credit: Netflix)

“It’s going to give the opportunity for our audience to understand both Lucifer and Amenadiel, why they have become the celestials that they are, and choices that they’ve made,” Kevin teases.

“It’s all going to come pretty much evident as to why and who they really are.”

“It was a breath of fresh air [having Dennis join the cast],” he added.

“The moment that we found out that Dennis was going to join our show, we were like ‘absolutely’. That’s who it should be.

“I got the opportunity to introduce him because I directed that episode. He was the big cliffhanger of my episode so I was like, I got to reveal God.”

Lucifer season 5b launches May 28 on Netflix.

