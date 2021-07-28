Lucifer season 6: Everything we know so far as final season approaches

Lucifer season 6 marks the end of the road of the devil-turned-consulting detective.

And they’re going out with a bang.

With season five bringing about the biggest twist yet, Tom Ellis and the gang have a lot to figure out before they say goodbye.

Bringing in some killer guest stars, a few returning faces, and a whole heap of romance, the team are bringing out the big guns to make sure they go out in style.

Here’s everything we know so far about the final season…

There’s a new member of the gang (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in season 5?

Things came full circle for Lucifer (Tom Ellis) in season five when he went from Lord of Hell to actual God.

When God (Dennis Haysbert) decided to retire, he left it in the hands of his squabbling children to decide who to take over.

Lucifer’s twin brother Michael (also Ellis) fought for the spot, rallying his angel brothers and sisters in a bid to win the position.

Eve and Mazekeen’s romance is getting hotter than hell (Credit: Netflix)

However, it’s Lucifer’s sacrifice in the name of love Chloe Decker (Lauren German) that proved he was the right guy for the job.

In the final moments of the episodes, he assumes his new role, bans Michael to Earth, and is accepted by his siblings.

What’s happening in the final season?

In the final season, Lucifer is preparing for a new life in Heaven.

However, there’s a fair few things to wrap up before he says goodbye to Los Angeles.

First and foremost, there’s his relationship with Chloe, who he’s finally told he loves after six seasons of will they/won’t they?

Will Ella finally find love? (Credit: Netflix)

Then there’s the case of his friends, who are all still figuring out their lives, some still not knowing that their pal is God.

Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is seemingly starting a romance with newcomer Detective Carol Carbett (Scott Porter).

Then there’s Eve (Inbar Lavi) and Mazekeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) who are figuring out how to be in their first proper relationships.

Finally, his brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside), is figuring out life as a father, and his new job as a cop.

Detective Dan is still present among his friends, despite his death (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s guest-starring in Lucifer season 6?

While not all guest stars have been announced yet, Netflix has revealed some pretty cool names joining the series.

Most notably, RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Katya Zamolochikova and Bob The Drag Queen will appear in one of the episodes.

Their storyline hasn’t been revealed yet. However, first look photos show Bob getting a kiss from Lucifer, and Katya looking like she’s under investigation.

So it looks like there’s a murder among the queens.

Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan, is also returning to the series. Which is notable, seeing as his character was killed in season five.

Photos suggest that he acts as a guardian angel for Amenadiel as he starts working for the LAPD.

Bob The Drag Queen joins Lucifer in one of his final cases (Credit: Netflix)

What are the episode titles?

The episode titles are always a massive help in figuring out what the hell’s going on in Lucifer, though good luck figuring out some of these headscratchers.

These are:

Nothing Ever Changes Around Here

Buckets of Baggage

Yabba Dabba Do Me

Pin The Tail on the Baddie

The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

A Lot Dirtier Than That

My Best Fiend

Save The Devil, Save The World

Goodbye, Lucifer

Partners Til The End

Of course there’ll be at least one more song and dance number (Credit: Netflix)

When is Lucifer season 6 released?

All ten episodes of Lucifer season 6 will air on September 10th.

Unlike season five, the final installments will all drop in one, bingeable session.

If you want to watch all the previous episodes, you will need to have both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Due to licensing agreements, seasons one to three are on Amazon Prime Video (these were the seasons on Fox before it got cancelled).

Netflix picked up the show from season four onwards.

Lucifer season 6 airs September 10th on Netflix.

