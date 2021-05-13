Lucifer season 5b on Netflix: Full musical episode song list revealed

Netflix has delivered Lucifer fans one hell of a devilish tease with the full track list of season 5b’s upcoming musical episode.

The much-hyped special will see Tom Ellis, Lauren German and the detective team put on their dancing shoes and show off their vocal cords in an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular.

Titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, fans waiting for Lucifer season 5b on Netflix are still none-the-wiser about why they’re all suddenly breaking out into song.

But thankfully we’ve only got another two weeks to wait and find out.

So, if you want to set up your own Spotify playlist and get ready to sing along, here’s what we’ve got coming up:

Lucifer season 5b – Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam Playlist:

Wicked Games by Chris Issac

Another One Bites the Dust by Queen

Every Breath You Take by The Police

Bad to the Bone by George Thorogood and The Destroyers

No Scrubs by TLC

Hell by Squirrel Nut Zippers

Just The Two Of Us by Grover Washington Jr and Bill Withers

Smile by Nat King Cole

I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables

Will Lucifer become God? (Credit: Netflix)

Fans were treated to a first look at the episode last September, as a clip of Another One Bites The Dust premiered at DC’s FanDome.

The gang were looking into the murder of a football referee, when the song kicks in seemingly without warning – and with only Lucifer noticing.

What’s causing the team to act so bizarrely, and how does it tie to the case?

How will Lucifer and Chloe deal with the God of all problems? (Credit: Netflix)

But a jaunty little music number is the last thing Lucifer needs – considering season 5a ended with the Devil coming face-to-face with his father, God (played by Dennis Haysbert).

In the upcoming season’s trailer, God announces his plan to retire – and it’s up to his children to pick who his successor is.

However, while Lucifer wants to be up for the job, so does his fearful twin brother Michael – and he’s been building an army to get it.

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

So, will Lucifer really get the promotion-of-all-promotions and go from King of Hell to Ruler of Heaven?

Or will Michael get there first?

Lucifer season 5b launches May 28th on Netflix.