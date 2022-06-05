Alan Titchmarsh with a chicken on Love Your Weekend
TV

Alan Titchmarsh feels like spring chicken after surgery for injury threatening his gardening

In great shape

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Alan Titchmarsh is fronting a new episode of Love Your Weekend on ITV today (June 5).

The former Ground Force host has been a familiar face on TV screens for decades, proving himself to be one of the Britain’s most-loved gardeners.

But back in 2018, Alan was forced to undergo surgery after gardening took a toll on his body.

Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend
Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh had knee surgery in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh on his knee surgery

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Alan told how he underwent operations on both knees, after years of bending down in the garden.

The 73-year-old told the newspaper: “I have had what is known as knee arthroscopy on both my knees and my surgeon did it to investigate the reason for my knee pain.

“While he was doing it he removed all my damaged tissue and cartilage – I had it all cleared out and they feel so much better.”

I am a spring chicken again now.

The popular star went on to reveal the reason behind his knee pain.

Alan added: “I’ve got bad knees as a result of a lot of kneeling over the years from gardening and it has got a bit frayed in there but I am a spring chicken again now.”

It isn’t the first time Alan has opened up about his health.

Alan Titchmash smiles for the camera with arms folded across his body
Alan has spoken about his health in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan’s decision to ‘ease up’

The star, who shot to fame on BBC’s Ground Force, has a history of heart disease in his family – his father died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 62.

In 2014, Alan revealed that he was planning to slow down a bit in order to protect his well-being.

He told the Mirror: “My dad died at 62 and I’ve outlived him. I just thought: ‘Pace yourself, sunshine, don’t go at it like a bull at a gate.’

“I’ll never stop completely because I’d be bored rigid.

“But I think I should just ease up. I’d like to be around to see my grandchildren for quite a while.”

We’re glad to hear!

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh is on Sunday mornings at 10am on ITV.

