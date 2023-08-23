Love Your Garden viewers in tears as teen star Harri dies

Love Your Garden viewers were left in tears last night (Tuesday, August 22) after ITV confirmed a young guest Harri Torr had died.

Last night’s episode centered around 15-year-old Harri Torr, who had been battling terminal cancer when he appeared on the show.

Harri and Erika were on the show (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Garden star Harri

Last night’s episode of Love Your Garden saw Alan Titchmarsh meet with Harri Torr and his mum, Erika.

Harri, 15, from Hull was battling terminal cancer during his appearance on the show. The teen had been dreaming of a bucket list garden that the ITV team helped create.

Harri’s cancer battle was discussed at length in yesterday’s show. It was revealed that Harri had lost one of his legs during his cancer battle.

In another blow, just two weeks after being given the all-clear, Harri learned that his cancer had returned.

Alan met Harri and Erika on the show (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Garden star Harri passes away

Erika recalled the horrible moments during last night’s edition of Love Your Garden. “They told us we don’t think his leg will be saveable. He got the all clear and rang the bell, but two weeks later the cancer had spread,” she said.

When discussing his life expecentcy, Erika said: “They say between three and 12 months.”

“I was more worried about my family than myself and what they would have to come to terms with. It’s about making the most of life, even if you have a condition or cancer, you have to live every day like you’re dying,” Harri said.

“That’s how you have to live your life.”

Harri died in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Fans in tears over Harri

The episode was first broadcast back in February 2020. At the end of the episode, ITV announced that Harri had sadly passed away in March 2020.

“And we’re very sad to say that since this programme was made, teenager Harri has passed away,” they said.

“What a remarkable lad Harri was. I am in awe of people like him,” one emotional viewer tweeted.

“Watching #loveyourgarden didn’t realise it was going to be a repeat. I remember this one, he’s such a brave lad…,” another said.

“Didn’t see this first time round but already it’s very moving.”

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh on the one thing he would ‘dearly love’ to do before he retires

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.