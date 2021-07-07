Love Trap: New Channel 4 dating show from Too Hot To Handle creators

The producers of Too Hot To Handle are launching a new dating game.

Love Trap will see Channel 4 try and emulate the success of the raunchy Netflix series that recently returned for season 2.

It will be a hybrid between a game show and a dating show, just like Too Hot To Handle.

The producers of Too Hot To Handle have teamed up with Channel 4 for Love Trap (Credit: Netflix)

Love Trap on Channel 4: What is the concept?

Love Trap will see 12 women desperately trying to win the heart of one man. However, there’s a big twist.

Only half of the women will be actually looking for love. Yes, you read that right! The other half will be there purely to take home the big cash prize.

Channel 4 previously used a similar concept with its controversial Playing It Straight dating show.

Read More: Love Island 2021 needs to inject some hot sex to compete with Too Hot To Handle

The series saw 12 men fight for the affection of one woman. However, half of them were gay and just after the prize money.

Every week the single man will eliminate one of the women, and a real trap door will be involved just like in that terrifying Game of Thrones scene.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 has been a massive hit for Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Who will present Love Trap?

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has been roped in to present the series.

“Super proud to announce I’ll be presenting the new series, Love Trap on Channel 4!” he said of the announcement. “I love lying, love, and trap doors so it’s all I’ve ever wanted.

Read More: Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch admits series negatively impacted her love life

“It’s genuinely a huge idea and I’m excited that they have trusted me at the helm,” added the presenter.

Leon Wilson and Ed Sleeman, the creators of both Love Trap and Too Hot To Handle, added: “We are excited to bring a fresh take to dating with this reality gameshow mash-up and can’t wait for the audience to have a chance to play detective.

“Will our single man fall in love or will he fall into a trap?”

There is currently no release date for the new series but check back with ED for all the latest updates.

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!