Love Rat on Channel 5: Sally Lindsay lands role in ‘chilling psychological thriller’

Channel 5 has announced an upcoming drama called Love Rat, starring Corrie’s Sally Lindsay.

The series is set to be an “escapist fantasy”, which drastically turns into a chilling psychological thriller.

So what is Love Rat about, who will be in the cast, and when’s the start date?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Sally Lindsay will be starring in the new Channel 5 drama Love Rat (Credit: Channel 5)

Love Rat on Channel 5 plot

Channel 5 has announced a brand new psychological thriller starring TV fave Sally Lindsay.

Sally will join Neil Morrissey in the series called Love Rat.

It tells the harrowing story of a holiday romance that turns into your worst nightmare!

It follows the recently divorced Emma as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with hotel proprietor, Niko.

The pair are enjoying a sunny holiday in Cyprus when she suddenly realises that Niko isn’t at all who she thought he was!

It turns out that Niko isn’t in Cyprus for love, but instead for all of Emma’s money!

In a twisted turn of events Emma finds out that Niko and his partner-in-crime, George, have scammed her out of all of her life savings.

Emma then embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, with the help of her ex-husband Pete.

Sebatian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer of Paramount UK, told us: “I’m really happy to work […] with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and in Cold Call prior to that.

“Expanding Channel 5’s original drama slate, this psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Love Rat starring Sally Lindsay: When’s the start date?

Channel 5 has only just announced the commission of the brand-new drama Love Rat.

That means it won’t be on our screens for a while yet.

We’re confident the series will land on Channel 5 in 2023.

Neil Morrissey will play Emma’s ex-husband Pete in the new drama Love Rat (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes is Love Rat?

Love Rat on Channel 5 will be four parts.

Each episode will be one hour long.

As with many Channel 5 psychological thrillers, we suspect it will air over four consecutive nights, from Monday to Thursday.

Love Rat will follow the success of Channel 5 hits The Teacher, The House Across the Street, Maxine, Compulsion, and Witness Number 3.

Who will be in the cast of Love Rat alongside Sally Lindsay?

Sally Lindsay will play the lead role of Emma.

Sally Lindsay is a popular actress who’s best known for her role as Shelley Unwin in the ITV soap Coronation Street.

Her other TV credits include Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant and The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Talking about joining the show, she said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project.

“Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Also joining the cast of Love Rat is Neil Morrissey, who will be taking on the role of Emma’s ex-husband Pete.

Neil Morrissey is a TV veteran who famously starred in Men Behaving Badly and Waterloo Road.

He also played dodgy Nigel Morton in the BBC One series Line of Duty.

Alexis Georgoulis will star as the titular Love Rat – hotel proprietor Niko.

Greek actor Alexis, who is also a politician, has appeared in The Durrells alongside Keeley Hawes.

Ramon Tikaram will play Niko’s partner-in-crime George.

Ramon played Ferdy in the BBC series This Life, but he’s probably best known for playing Qadim Shah in the popular soap EastEnders.

Love Rat will be coming to Channel 5 in 2023.

Are you looking forward to Sally Lindsay’s new drama Love Rat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.