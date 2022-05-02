Love It Or List It host Kirstie Allsopp speaking to camera with her hair down
TV

Love It Or List It host Kirstie Allsopp on the ‘biggest regret of her life’ after giving birth to son Oscar

The mum-of-two has previously reflected on pregnancy challenges

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Love It Or List It host Kirstie Allsopp is often a figure that participants in her property shows turn to for vital advice about their futures.

The 50-year-old presenter fronts the Channel 4 show with long-time presenting partner Phil Spencer.

She has been there for hundreds of families over the years as they look to make one of the most important decisions of their lives.

But even though Kirstie has probably never had any regrets herself when it comes to property, she has previously addressed a personal issue which she said was the “biggest regret of her life”.

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp consider options on Love It Or List It
So many Love It Or List It participants have turned to Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp for advice over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp and her pregnancies

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2009, mum-of-two Kirstie addressed her experiences during pregnancy.

She detailed how, in her opinion, births don’t always go to plan, even if mums-to-be have prepared all they can.

Read more: MAFSA star Olivia loses her job over naked photo scandal

She revealed how she was hospitalised with chronic morning sickness before the birth of her first son Bay.

That’s because she’d been left dehydrated and delirious with her symptoms.

Two weeks overdue, Bay – born weighing 11lb 11oz – was eventually delivered by caesarean.

Chronic morning sickness also returned ahead of the birth of Kirstie’s second son Oscar in August 2008.

Kirstie went on to give credit for the support she received to ensure she could follow her career in the way she did while being a mother.

I couldn’t have become a mother without help.

She said at the time: “I work away three nights a week, every other week, and I will always work. But I am no superwoman. I really couldn’t have become a mother – or continue to be a good one – without help.”

Kirstie explained: “I am eternally grateful to my nanny, and most of all to the midwives who made my two potentially traumatic births as easy as possible.”

Kirstie Allsopp gives her opinion on Love It Or List It
She’s been hugely grateful for support she received (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp and her ‘biggest regret’

Nonetheless, despite highlighting concerns about the global economy when Oscar was born, Kirstie did look back and wonder whether she should have done things differently.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp on how her mum’s home burial was ‘carnage’

She concluded: “After Bay was born I took six months off work. After Oscar, I went back to work after just three months. It was far too soon and is one of the biggest regrets of my life.”

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channel 4, Monday May 2, at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

John Whaite smiles wearing a black cap
Strictly star John Whaite left devastated as his ‘dream job’ is axed
Helen Skelton smiling faintly
Helen Skelton’s estranged husband ‘escapes abroad with new lover’
Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue in jeans and a shirt
Charlie Dimmock’s complicated love life revealed – including relationships with two Ground Force colleagues
Danny Dyer, Ryan Moloney and Maura Higgins smiling
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Bookies reveal favourites to take part this year
Romeo & Duet Oti Mabuse
Romeo & Duet: Oti Mabuse leaves fans all with the same complaint
Tenable hosts Sally Lindsay and Warwick Davis on set
Tenable returns to ITV but where is Warwick Davis and when is he back?