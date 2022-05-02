Love It Or List It host Kirstie Allsopp on the ‘biggest regret of her life’ after giving birth to son Oscar

Love It Or List It host Kirstie Allsopp is often a figure that participants in her property shows turn to for vital advice about their futures.

The 50-year-old presenter fronts the Channel 4 show with long-time presenting partner Phil Spencer.

She has been there for hundreds of families over the years as they look to make one of the most important decisions of their lives.

But even though Kirstie has probably never had any regrets herself when it comes to property, she has previously addressed a personal issue which she said was the “biggest regret of her life”.

So many Love It Or List It participants have turned to Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp for advice over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp and her pregnancies

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2009, mum-of-two Kirstie addressed her experiences during pregnancy.

She detailed how, in her opinion, births don’t always go to plan, even if mums-to-be have prepared all they can.

She revealed how she was hospitalised with chronic morning sickness before the birth of her first son Bay.

That’s because she’d been left dehydrated and delirious with her symptoms.

Two weeks overdue, Bay – born weighing 11lb 11oz – was eventually delivered by caesarean.

Chronic morning sickness also returned ahead of the birth of Kirstie’s second son Oscar in August 2008.

Kirstie went on to give credit for the support she received to ensure she could follow her career in the way she did while being a mother.

I couldn’t have become a mother without help.

She said at the time: “I work away three nights a week, every other week, and I will always work. But I am no superwoman. I really couldn’t have become a mother – or continue to be a good one – without help.”

Kirstie explained: “I am eternally grateful to my nanny, and most of all to the midwives who made my two potentially traumatic births as easy as possible.”

She’s been hugely grateful for support she received (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp and her ‘biggest regret’

Nonetheless, despite highlighting concerns about the global economy when Oscar was born, Kirstie did look back and wonder whether she should have done things differently.

She concluded: “After Bay was born I took six months off work. After Oscar, I went back to work after just three months. It was far too soon and is one of the biggest regrets of my life.”

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channel 4, Monday May 2, at 7.30pm.

