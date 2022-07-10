Love Island UK star Curtis Pritchard is sleeping on the floor after brother AJ kicked him out of his apartment.

The former Love Island star, 26, had been staying with ex-Strictly professional AJ – but has now “outstayed his welcome”.

Love Island UK star Curtis Pritchard has been kicked out by his brother AJ (Credit: Splash News)

AJ kicks Love Island star Curtis out of flat

AJ decided enough was enough after two years and sent his brother packing into his own place, Curtis has revealed.

However, while the brothers remain close, Curtis has admitted he’s now sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

“I’ve been kicked out, there was war. Two years is overstaying anyone’s welcome.” he told The Sun.

However, despite being booted out by his brother, Curtis hasn’t moved in with girlfriend Sophie Sheridan.

He added: “I am not living with my girlfriend, I am happy to say I am living on my own.

“I am sleeping on the floor though on just a mattress. I have a TV and it’s on two chairs. It’s a lad pad and a no-go zone.”

Curtis and AJ mocked over Hollyoaks role

Curtis and AJ recently came under fire after they had guest roles in Hollyoaks.

The brothers found themselves brutally mocked by viewers of the soap – who hit out over not hiring actors to play the roles.

Even former stars of the soap hit out at the casting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D . (@aj11ace)



Gerard McCarthy previously appeared on the soap as Kris Fisher from 2006 to 2010.

Sharing a clip of the pair’s appearance on the soap, he savaged their performance.

He wrote: “The next time a producer/casting director says the words ‘but they have a big social media following’…

“Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!”

Furthermore, the actor said: “It’s a simple idea: Stop giving actors’ jobs to models / reality tv contestants / pop stars from 1995 / Crufts winners / anybody else who is not an actor.

“They will be [expletive].”

