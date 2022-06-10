Love Island star Liam will deliver some big news tonight amid reports the 22-year-old has quit the show.

Reports claim Liam has decided to leave the villa but no reason has been given.

During Friday’s show, viewers will also bear witness to Davide and Luca clashing in what looks to be an emotional episode! Read on to find out what is going to happen during tonight’s Love Island.

Liam has reportedly left the show (Credit: ITV)

Is Liam’s Love Island journey over?

The drama just doesn’t stop on this series of Love Island!

If reports are to be believed, Liam has called time on his stint in the villa, lasting just four days out in Spain.

Tonight, the 22-year-old student from Newport enlists the boy’s help to gather everyone around the firepit.

“I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit,” he tells them.

But what exactly does Liam want to tell his fellow islanders?

Davide is angry with Luca (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Davide has a bone to pick with Luca, after the fishmonger took Gemma Owen aside for a chat the previous night.

Viewers will, of course, remember that both Gemma and Luca confessed that they’re attracted to each other during their chat.

The boys inform Luca that Davide wants to speak to him, and the resulting chat is pretty awkward.

“I hear you’re [bleeped] off that I took Gemma for a chat,” Luca says to the Italian.

“I am not [bleeped] off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her’,” Davide replies.

“It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you,” Luca fires back.

Luca and Davide clashed (Credit: ITV)

Davide’s head turned by Ekin-Su

Davide clearly can’t be that annoyed at Gemma seemingly moving on, as he and Enki-Su share a flirty moment later on.

Whilst working out together, Davide puts Ekin-Su on his shoulders while lifting weights.

Speaking in the Beach Hut after, Ekin-Su says: “Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here.”

The drama continues later in the episode, as the first recoupling of the series takes place.

“Oh god, this recoupling couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Paige says in the Beach Hut upon hearing it’s tonight.

With the girls outnumbering the boys in the villa, it’s going to be interesting to see who will couple up, and who will be left out in the cold.

Love Island continues tonight (Friday, June 10) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

