Love Island star Mitch Taylor divides fans after kissing his mum on the lips

A Love Island star’s latest TikTok video has received backlash from fans.

Mitch Taylor filmed himself presenting his mum with a bottle of champagne.

“Take care of the most important woman in your life,” he captioned the video.

Love Island: Mitch treats mum in TikTok video

The 27-year-old’s mum was so moved by the gesture, that she planted a kiss on her son’s lips.

Mitch’s mother kissed him on the lips (Credit: TikTok – messymitch)

Mitch’s video has been watched over 130,000 times. While many found Mitch’s efforts to make his mother happy endearing, others were quick to comment on the kiss.

“So no one is going to talk about the kiss on the mouth?” one viewer asked. “Is that normal in the UK? Genuine question because that’s not normal here is the US.”

“Kissing your mum on the lips in mid 20s is weird,” agreed a second.

So no-one is going to talk about the kiss on the mouth?

“Not normal at all,” replied a third.

However, others were quick to defend Mitch from trolls.

“Love this,” wrote one fan. “Can’t believe people commenting about Mitch kissing his mum. Nothing wrong with that.”

“Aw that is such a lovely thing to do,” said another. “I do things like that for my mum – either flowers or nice things. You’re so caring.”

Are Mitch and Ella B still together?

Mitch’s video comes just days after he confirmed his split from Ella Barnes.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Morning everyone. As you have most likely seen Ella’s post, sadly out relationship has come to an end.

Ella B and Mitch went their separate ways earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

“We had no intentions of ending, but with our busy lives at the moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work.

“I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world.”

The pair were dumped from the villa just days before the Love Island final, after being voted ‘the least compatible’ by Islanders.

Read more: Kady McDermott reveals explosive un-aired Love Island row as she slams co-star’s ‘bad manners’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.