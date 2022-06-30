According to Love Island spoilers, viewers are in for a shock this week.

Contestants are allegedly in shock now one of the show’s big characters has been axed.

The “popular” islander reportedly fell victim to the public vote. As a result, they have apparently now left the villa.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode (June 29), viewers were asked to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

Ekin-Su is now a favourite amongst ITV viewers (Credit: ITV)

Love Island spoilers

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, the couples are told who is at risk of being dumped.

“The dumping came as a total shock to the islanders,” a source told The Sun. “One of them has packed their things and left the villa already.”

Read more: Love Island 2022: Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson drops hint he’s entering villa

Meanwhile, they said: “Love Island fans are going to have to wait to find out who it is as it’s likely the result won’t be revealed in tonight’s show.”

ED! has contacted reps for Love Island for comment.

However, who could the axed islander be?

On Wednesday, Ekin-Su decided to rekindle her romance with Davide Sanclimenti, which didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Elsewhere, Danica decided to recouple with Jay.

Love Island is full of drama! (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island tonight

Meanwhile, even more drama happens in tonight’s episode. As a result, viewers will get to see Ekin-Su attempting to clear the air with Antigoni.

Ekin-Su says: “I like you, I have nothing against you, I don’t want to fall out with you – if you have anything you feel like you want to say to me go for it.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Antigoni then replies: “A lot of the girls were under the impression you were gonna pick Charlie yesterday, you gave that vibe.”

Elsewhere, Ofcom reportedly received 75 complaints about Jacques’ behaviour towards Ekin-Su this week.

It comes after Jacques branded Ekin-Su a “[bleeping] headache”.

Furthermore, the barrage of complaints come after Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson hinted he would be entering the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

What do you think of the latest Love Island spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.