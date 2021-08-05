Love Island SPOILERS: Millie lets Liam back in her bed as four Islanders leave the villa

Love Island tonight sees Millie and Liam taking the next step as he continues to make amends for betraying her.

Liam’s heartfelt speech after a guest appearance by chart-topper Mabel already had its desired effect in Millie dropping her guard earlier in the week.

Wednesday’s Love Island saw the pair growing even closer, and tonight Millie decides it’s time to let him sleep in her bed again.

She says: “Now we need to sort of go forward together. You obviously still need to prove a lot to me.”

Love Island lovebirds Millie and Liam back on track?

A happy Liam responds: “I’ll prove it every day.”

But keen not to be too forgiving too soon for Liam’s Casa Amor fling with love rival Lillie, Millie continues: “I’ve also made the decision that you can sleep in my bed tonight. But there’s boundaries! There’s boundaries, OK.

“I’ve got my side, you’ve got your side. Definitely going to be no cuddles or kisses. It’s just that one step closer to getting to the right place. But you need to respect my decision.”

Accepting her choice Liam agrees: “I completely respect your decision.”

Admitting to missing cuddling up to her strapping Welsh beau Millie adds: “Obviously, I want you to be in the bed next to me because I have been a bit lonely.”

A gooey Liam smiles: “That makes me feel good. I’ve missed you in my arms.”

Felling cocky Millie quips: “I know.”

Who is getting dumped from the villa?

Elsewhere in the Villa the Islanders have a big decision to make after receiving the results of the public vote. The girls have to choose to save either Hugo, Tyler or Sam from being dumped, while the boys can only save Clarisse, Amy or Mary.

Announcing the boys’ decision Teddy admits: “It was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls.”

And his partner Faye says of the boy the girls have chosen to save: “We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Making it official

Meanwhile, after Toby’s shock U-turn in his relationship with Chloe he’s considering making things official with her.

He turns to the villa’s only official resident boyfriend Jake for advice on making such a big step.

Toby says: “This is a relationship crash course, learning everything you’d learn in five years in literally weeks. Having that label is massive. It’s scary.”

Loved-up Jake reminds Toby that love is what the show is all about. He says: “All I’m going to say to you is having a girlfriend is f***ing brilliant. Everything at your own pace. We’re in here to find love.”

Faye and Teddy are also feeling the love since they got their own romance back on track following the Casa Amor fallout earlier this week.

Self-confessed commitment-phobe Faye confesses to Teddy: “This morning I had a bit of a wobble. I feel like, it’s just very scary the thought of the elephant in the room of the ‘g’ word.

“And I just feel like at that point of the ‘g’ word coming out, my automatic defence mechanism is to find every reason as to why not to be, rather than why to be.”

She also hints that she doesn’t want to make a big deal of it if they do make things official – unlike Jake when he enlisted the help of all the islanders to pop the question to Liberty.

She adds: “I know why to be, but I would be mortified if you asked me to be your girlfriend the way Jake did with Lib.”

Teddy reassures her: “I wouldn’t ever do that, it’s not my style.”

A more chilled Faye then admits: “I need to stop worrying about the future that hasn’t happened yet and just be here and present with you now.”

Movie night revelations

And the Islanders are treated to a movie night – but all is not as it seems. Jake reads out a text: “Islanders, Tonight we are treating you to a night at the pictures. #madmovies #21stcenturycocks.”

The boys then go head to head with the girls in a quiz challenge, with the winning team getting to pick which movie clip they want to see.

However, the footage isn’t of Hollywood stars, but the Islanders themselves during their time in the villa. A real recipe for disaster.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

