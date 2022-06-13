A second Love Island 2022 star is reportedly set to leave the ITV2 reality series in a ‘surprise’ exit, according to spoilers.

The Sun reports the dramatic exit will air on Tuesday evening – and it looks like it will be teased on the episode tonight (Monday June 13)!

The dumping follows the departure of Liam Llewellyn from the dating show. He walked out of the villa on day 5.

Liam Llewellyn was the first contestant to leave Love Island 2022 (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

Love Island 2022 spoilers

The tabloid claims the rapid exit may have been influenced by Liam’s shock withdrawal.

That’s because when the Welsh student decided to depart, two girls found themselves single.

They are Paige Thorne and Afia Tonkmor – and it meant they escaped possible elimination.

However, when another fella turned up – Jacques O’Neill, an ex of Gemma Owen – another dumping was on the agenda.

Love Island tonight

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, the Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

They get the news that a surprise dumping will interrupt their evening.

But who could end up having to pack their bags?

The first Love Island recoupling of the series took place in the first week (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

It comes after bookies revealed Luca is a top shout at being top male on the show.

He’s priced at 5/2 in that category.

However, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri remain the favourites to be the triumphant couple with oddsmakers.

The pair have odds of 9/2 to win it all.

Jacques and Paige are second favourites at 11/2 with Luca and Gemma currently third favourites with odds of 13/2.

Love Island airs on ITV2 tonight, Monday June 13, at 9pm.

