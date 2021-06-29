Love Island podcast: Who is presenter and ex-foot model Arielle Free?

Love Island has been going for seven seasons, and the latest has finally begun airing.

The first episode aired last night (June 28), however, not everyone was happy with what they saw.

Having to wait 24 hours for a new episode is just too much for some, and we’d agree.

That’s why ITV launched the Love Island Morning After podcast with Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free.

Arielle and Kem present the Love Island podcast (Credit: ITV)

Who is Love Island podcast host Arielle Free and how many seasons are there??

Arielle Free was born on March 29th, 1988.

She’s originally from Glasgow, Scotland, and has a background in dance. She is actually a trained ballerina.

Oddly, before making it big, Arielle was also a foot model in her spare time.

Let’s hope no one tells Love Island star Jake this before he appears on the podcast!

After a few years dabbling in different careers, which included appearing in a Harry Potter movie, her passion eventually became broadcasting and she hasn’t looked back since.

Many know Arielle as the Radio 1 morning show host.

She bagged the role in 2019, and at the time said it was a dream come true.

“To use a cliché, it is a dream come true for me to join the greatest radio station in the world. Radio 1 is the reason why I got into broadcasting in the first place,” said the star.

Arielle first rose to fame presenting the ITV series Scrambled.

That helped her bag a role on the hugely popular Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After for four seasons and counting.

It became so successful that it was nominated for a British Podcast Award in 2020.

The same year, she was also the presenter for BBC Scotland’s singing dating show Love Song which saw contestants sing to win a date.

The podcast is available on Spotify (Credit: ITV)

Is Arielle Free married?

Arielle appears to be currently single.

The ITV star seems to try and keep her personal and professional life separate.

She has never been engaged, and currently has no children.

However, she does hope to eventually.

She told The Glasgow Times last year: “I am a hopeless romantic. I live for people to lock eyes in the queue at Tesco or wherever then the next thing is they are married and having kids.

“Scots are romantic. I remember – Oh God – when I was in High School, a boy bought me roses, a teddy bear and a card. I have still not had a Valentine’s Day present as good as that. Goes to show you.”

The new series of Love Island can be streamed now on ITV Player and Britbox. You can catch tonight’s episode on ITV2 at 9 pm.

You can listen to the Love Island: Morning After podcast here.