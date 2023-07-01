Love Island scores own goal with furious viewers as it brings back Molly Marsh

Love Island fans are not too impressed as the hit ITV2 dating show has brought back booted Islander Molly Marsh.

The 21-year-old blonde was dumped from the Majorca villa last week in a huge shock twist that left viewers stunned. Following her exit, Molly jetted back to the UK for her first interview on Love Island’s spin-off show AfterSun. She also shared a video on her TikTok.

But in a teaser for Sunday’s episode (July 2) Molly is making her return to Love Island – and fans have been left fuming at the news.

Love Island star Molly dumped from villa last week

Last week, Molly was sensationally booted from the show. It happened after former Islander Kady McDermott made an epic return seven years since she first appeared on Love Island.

In a huge twist, Kady decided to couple up with Molly’s beau Zachariah Noble – resulting in her getting the boot. But it wasn’t the last time we will see Molly.

Molly Marsh to return to Love Island

In Friday’s episode (June 30) the girls were whisked away by surprise guest Ne-Yo to Casa Amor – where they were later joined by five new boys.

The producers did this on purpose, I hate this.

Casa is dubbed the “ultimate test” and sees the male and female stars get separated and greeted with sexy new singletons. But at the end of the episode, a preview for Sunday’s show featured the six new girls heading into the villa – and one of them is Molly.

Love Island fans hit out at ‘unfair’ twist

Fans couldn’t get over the shock twist and rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person fumed: “The fact Zach is just going to couple up with Molly now and sail to the final. The producers did this on purpose I hate this.”

Someone else said: “Because Molly got a chance to get out the villa for some time, see her family & friends, get her phone back, check what the public is thinking, rewatch everything back..etc. how is that fair to anyone??????”

A third proclaimed: “Bringing Molly back is spoiling this whole thing, she’s not even that entertaining. It’s annoying that she’s getting preferential treatment.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “MOLLY’S HAD HER PHONE IN WHAT WAY IS THIS FAIR????? GET HER THE [expletive] OUT NOW.”

