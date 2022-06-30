Love Island fans ‘turn on Paige’ as her behaviour slammed by Amber Gill

Love Island star Paige Thorne came under fire last night, including from former contestant Amber Gill, after she told Danica and Indiyah that they couldn’t join in on the girl’s chat.

After the latest recoupling caused some tension in the villa, Paige ushered Gemma Owen, Antigoni Buxton and Tasha Ghouri for a ‘girls’ chat.

However, when Danica and Indiyah tried to join in on the conversation, they were told they couldn’t.

Paige did not let Danica join in on the ‘girls’ chat (Credit: ITV Hub)

Following the recoupling, as Danica and Indiyah walked over to join the chat, Paige, the 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea, said: “Girlies, do you mind if we just have a little catch up and then we can all catch up together?”

Indiyah questioned Paige’s request: “You four?”

“Just us lot,” Paige replied, “It’s not like that.”

Antigoni then grabbed Paige and Tasha’s hands and said, “love you girls”.

This clip has the veins in my forehead bulging #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uFm5KpdmQM — ad6 (@aintnolovesong) June 29, 2022

Amber Gill Tweets

The conversation did not sit well with viewers and former Love Islander Amber Gill tweeted multiple times about the uncomfortable situation.

I’m shocked at Paige sorry maybe that’s the true self there #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 29, 2022

One of Amber’s tweets, read: “I’m shocked at Paige sorry maybe that’s the true self there #loveisland.”

Former Love Islander Amber did not agree with Paige’s actions (Credit: Cover Images)

This was followed by another tweet: “Paige was a rude there #loveisland. I hate fake nice.”

Paige was a rude there #loveisland I hate fake nice — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 29, 2022

Read more: Love Island 2022: Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson drops hint he’s entering villa

Other Twitter users expressed their views on Paige’s actions.

One user voiced: “Paige is gonna turn into a mean girl if she’s not careful.”

Another added: “Paige’s behaviour last night has completely changed my mind on her, bitchy behaviour.”

One tweeted: “Completely changed my mind on Paige. She isn’t nice at all and neither is Jacques, so they are well suited to each other.”

Paige is gonna turn into a mean girl if she’s not careful #LoveIsland — Rachel (@razzad96) June 28, 2022

Support for Paige

However, there were some Twitter users backing up Paige’s actions.

One user said: “What I don’t know about this show is that the public can turn on you in an instant for one little comment and this might be a very unpopular opinion but I actually think Paige asking the girls to give them a minute was a kind thing to do to Antigoni.”

#LoveIsland what I don’t know about this show is that the public can turn on you in an instant for one little comment and this might be a very unpopular opinion but I actually think Paige asking the girls to give them a minute was a kind thing to do to Antigoni — NiCkY (@Nickky143) June 29, 2022

Another tweet said: “It’s crazy how quickly the public can turn on someone after one little thing, Paige was rude but some people are overdoing it.”

its crazy how quickly the public can turn on someone after one little thing😂 paige was rude but some people are overdoing it #loveisland — ʇʇoɔs (@scottxmurphy) June 29, 2022

A third Twitter user commented on Paige’s actions: “Everyone turning on Paige for something that literally just meant nothing.

“Antigoni obviously wanted to talk with Danica you all will do the MOST to try and turn people against her.”

Everyone turning on Paige for something that literally just meant nothing – Antigoni obviously wanted to talk with Danica you all will do the MOST to try and turn people against her 🥱 #LoveIsland — Daniel Winfield (@danielsw1997) June 29, 2022

Wednesday night recoupling

Following Wednesday night’s recoupling, Antigoni seemed upset after Ekin-Su chose to recouple up with Davide, the boy she had previously been coupled with.

Love Islander Antigoni was shocked by Ekin-Su’s recoupling decision (Credit: ITV Hub)

Danica also chose Jay, despite him earlier in the show expressing romantic interest in Antigoni.

Due to these two recoupling, Antigoni was left to couple up with Charlie Radnedge, a property developer from London.

During their girls chat that excluded Danica and Indiyah Polack, Antigoni expressed that she was frustrated that Ekin-Su had not pre warned her about her decision to couple up with Davide.

Ekin-Su and Davide recouple on Love Island (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read more: The Lazarus Project on Sky: Will there be a season 2 of sci-fi thriller?

Paige and Jacques

Discussion on Twitter also turned to Paige and Jacques current coupling on the show. On Tuesday night, Jacques had called Paige ‘pathetic’ and viewers did not like this.

Paige Thorne chooses to stay in a couple with Jacques on Wednesday night (Credit: ITV hub)

Users on Twitter pleaded for Paige to have her head turned in Casa Amor, expressing that Jacques was not a good suit for her.

One Love Island fan, said: “Nah it’s actually horrible that when Paige opens up about being hurt by Jacques (after literally forcing it out of her) he calls her pathetic for what having feelings?!

“Yet he expects her to be so understanding of his feelings.”

Nah it’s actually horrible that when Paige opens up about being hurt by Jacques (after literally forcing it out of her) he calls her pathetic for what having feelings?! Yet he expects her to be so understanding of his feelings 🤷🏻‍♀️ #loveisland — Vintage Summers (@summers_vintage) June 28, 2022

Another Twitter user Tweeted: “Jacques calling Paige Pathetic”, followed by red flag emojis.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.