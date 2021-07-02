In the latest Love Island news, Shannon Singh has broken her silence about her shock exit from the ITV2 reality show.

The 22-year-old was one of the favourites to win the series, but was sent packing after only three days.

She has now, however, issued a statement on social media and urged people to “be kind”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannonsinghhh

What did Shannon say in the latest Love Island news?

Pictured wearing a slinky bikini, Shannon tagged herself as being back in London despite the sunny surroundings in the snap.

She told fans: “IM BACK EVERYONE!

“Cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received I love every single one of you!!

“Thank you to my best friend for life @rubykellll for running my socials whilst I was gone – gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity.

Read more: Love Island news: Chloe Burrows’ family beg trolls to ‘be kind’ as she receives death threats

“Everyone please #bekind.”

Shannon exited the show after newcomer Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with her partner Aaron Francis.

One fan wrote in response to her statement: “What happened to you is so unfair, I hope the love island team are giving you support. Hope they put you back in.”

Kaz is the new favourite among the ladies (Credit: ITV)

Who are the favourites now Shannon has gone?

Now Shannon is back in Blighty, new odds for the favourites have been issued by bookies.

When it comes to female favourites, Betminded.com says that Kaz Kamwi is top of the list at 9/4, with Sharon Gaffka in second place at 7/2.

Chloe Burrows come bottom of the list at 5/1.

When it comes to the boys, Toby Aromolaran is favourite at 3/1 with Brad McClelland closely behind at 4/1.

Hugo Hammond and Jake Cornish are at 9/2.

Toby is the lads’ favourite (Credit: ITV)

Who are the favourites when it comes to the couples?

A spokesperson for Betminded said: “Having seen his burgeoning romance with Kaz blossom in the past couple of days, semi-pro footballer Toby Aromolaran is the new 3/1 favourite to be top male, leapfrogging heartthrob Brad whose row with Faye has seen his odds drift.

Read more: Love Island posts warning to fans after islanders are horrifically trolled online

“Meanwhile, having hit it off with Toby, Kaz retains her spot as the 9/4 favourite to be top female.”

In fact, when it comes to couples Kaz and Toby are rated at 4/1, with Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish come in at 9/2.