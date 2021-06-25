Love Island news: Laura Whitmore lands in Spain and Amy Hart spills pre-show secrets

In latest Love Island news, Laura Whitmore has officially landed in Spain ahead of the show’s launch.

The 36-year-old presenter made her way to sunny Mallorca yesterday (June 24).

Laura shared a series of snaps as she headed to Spain with the Love Island crew.

Love Island news: Laura Whitmore heads to Spain

In one, Laura was seen holding up her passport as she boarded the plane.

The TV star also travelled with her young daughter, who was spotted in a baby carrier.

The second photo was an up close shot of Laura’s passport, as she shared the exciting update with fans.

She captioned the images: “Girls’ Trip.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Laura revealed the group had safely arrived in Spain.

The presenter will be joined on the show with husband Iain Stirling, who narrates the ITV2 series.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has landed in Spain (Credit: Instagram Story/laurawhitmore)

Laura’s post comes days before the reality series begins on Monday (June 28).

The famous villa is located on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca (Majorca).

Amy Hart and Jack Fincham spill villa secrets

Ahead of the launch, Amy Hart and Jack Fincham have opened up about their time in the villa.

Amy, who appeared in the villa in 2019, revealed she was given a ‘talk of doom’ by producers before the show began.

She admitted on GMB: “They say to you before you go in, one of the things in the talk of doom, that people might not fancy you.

“The talk of doom yeah – the public might not like you; people in the might not not fancy you.”

Amy Hart and Jack Fincham spoke about their time in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jack added: “Basically if no-one steps forward for you, then you’re left standing there in the middle of the pool on your own.”

Speaking of the show, Jack later said: “It’s hard to watch now, because I know how it’s done.”

Love Island news: Iain to narrate show from England

Furthermore, Iain recently announced he will narrate the show from England this year.

The comedian usually travels to Spain to record in a voiceover booth.

Appearing on Loose Women, Iain explained: “We are in London, I think, now, this is the thing with coronavirus, I never want to say anything because you never know, who knows what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know what colour Mallorca is going to be next week, it will be tartan by the time I’m done with it!”

