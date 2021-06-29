Love Island news: Launch attracts over 3 million as Amber Gill gives her verdict on ‘troublemaker’ contestant

In latest Love Island news, Amber Gill has given her honest verdict on this year’s contestants.

The former villa star, who won the series in 2019 with Greg O’Shea, appeared on This Morning today to discuss the launch show.

The ITV2 dating series returned to screens last night (June 28).

Amber Gill provided the latest Love Island news on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news: What did Amber Gill say?

Following the launch, Amber appeared on This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

She said: “They’re all so young and it’s just completely different.

“You’re taken away to a different country you’re with a bunch of random people so I’m going to give them a chance to get into it and get comfortable.”

She’ll be a little bit of a troublemaker

Furthermore, Amber, 23, insisted Kaz and Toby were the best suited couple.

And when it comes to drama, she believes Faye won’t be afraid to cause a stir.

Amber added: “Straight away I could just tell she loves it.

Love Island’s launch attracted a peak audience of 3.3 million viewers (Credit: ITV)

“But I just love the drama that’s what we’re there for.”

In addition, Holly agreed: “You knew from the moment she wasn’t picked and she went ‘uh loads of offence taken’ I thought yeah.”

Amber then added: “She’ll be a little bit of a troublemaker.”

How successful was the launch show?

Meanwhile, the show certainly has a lot to celebrate after garnering over three million viewers.

According to ITV, Love Island reached a peak audience of 3.3 million viewers across all devices.

With an average of 1 million ITV Hub viewers watching the episode, the figure marked a record for the show.

Amber called Faye a ‘troublemaker’ (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, the launch attracted 2.9 million streams in total.

Love Island news: Maura Higgins bags herself a new man

It appears Maura Higgins has found herself a new man after her split from Chris Taylor.

The Irish stunner split from the Love Island star back in May, after six months together.

Now, Maura is apparently dating Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice.

According to the MailOnline, the pair are in the ‘early stages’ of their relationship.

Maura Higgins has ‘moved on’ from ex Chris Taylor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the publication: “It’s early days, but Maura is really enjoying getting to know Giovanni, and the feeling is mutual.

“They’re both career driven and ambitious, which are qualities they find really attractive in each other.”

Meanwhile, the pair were reportedly spotted on a break in Cornwall.

They also apparently attended a recent Euros match together.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

