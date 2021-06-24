In latest Love Island news, Chloe Burrows’ ex-colleague has denied her ‘affair’ claims.

The marketing executive, 25, boasted about having an affair with a married man during her introduction video for the ITV2 reality show.

She said: “I’m partial to a married man. I did meet someone at work, I thought it was love at first sight, until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids.

“Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends.”

Love Island star Chloe Burrows claims she had ‘affair’ with married man (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island latest news: Chloe Burrows’ colleague speaks out

The man, who hasn’t been named, told The Sun: “I had a professional relationship with Chloe.

“I’ve been single for six years, so the word ‘affair’ is just irrelevant.

“Chloe has actually been very professional in her marketing executive job and she has done a terrific job for us as a team of people.”

Shannon could be the most popular girl in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Bookies reveal favourite islanders ahead of 2021 series

Meanwhile, bookies have predicted who will most likely be the favourite female and favourite male islander.

Betting experts OLBG, said Shannon Singh could be the most popular female contestant with odds at 5/2.

Second favourite is social media influencer Kaz Kamwi, with odds at 3/1.

However, the least likely to be favourite during the series is Chloe Burrows with odds at 8/1.

Bookies think Hugo could be the favourite male contestant (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, OLBG looked into the male contestants and predicted Hugo Hammond will be the favourite.

Odds are placed at 5/2 for the PE teacher, who is the show’s first disabled person to enter the villa.

He was born with a club foot.

Meanwhile, semi-professional football player Toby Aromolaran is the second most likely favourite with odds at 7/2.

The least likely to be favourite male is Jake Cornish with odds at 5/1.

Jake may be the least favourite Islander (Credit: ITV)

2021 Islanders to be the richest yet?

Elsewhere in Love Island news, a study has revealed this year’s Islanders could become the richest yet.

The new research from Coffee Friend found that the average Islander’s Instagram following has grown 61 per cent each summer.

If the average Islander reaches 1,000,000 Instagram followers as predicted, some of them are estimated to make £252,000 in their first year just from sponsored Instagram posts.

Celebrity agent Benoit Lawrence, Director of Evolve Talent and Communications, speaking to Coffee Friend said: “Love Island has created an opportunity for young men and women to star in a show which can generate significant income for them afterwards.

The Love Island 2021 cast could become the richest yet, says a study (Credit: ITV)

“Big brands have all teamed up with the show and the contestants, to engage with its audience, riding the crest of an enormous and influential wave.

“Their Instagram followings soar into the hundreds of thousands overnight.

“The engagement rate on posts rewards brands with sizable returns which ultimately translates into sales, be it phones, holidays, cosmetics, the list goes on.

“It’s now back this month, where people can once again get fully hooked on an eight week Love Island journey.

“For the contestants themselves it’s their time to shine and undoubtedly reap the rewards while possibly becoming the richest contestants yet as brands and live events get ready to pounce.”

Love Island will begin on ITV2, Monday, June 28, at 9pm.

