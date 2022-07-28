Calls for Love Island to be axed amid 5,000 Ofcom complaints as ITV boss admits show ‘review’

Love Island viewers have called for the series to be axed amid reports bosses will “review” the show, latest news reports claim.

ITV‘s Kevin Lygo indicated telly execs will reflect on how well the series has performed once the current run ends.

The update comes amid claims Ofcom has received thousands of complaints about the ITV2 reality show.

Meanwhile, on social media, even fans are questioning whether Love Island should continue as they list off their objections.

Love Island news: ITV boss to ‘review’ series

Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, was asked about the volume of complaints during a media briefing.

And despite the viewer backlash – reportedly involving 5,000 complaints to the watchdog – he seemed to suggest the series had impressed.

That avalanche of objections was reportedly logged within a fortnight. Alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying by some of the male cast members have been pinpointed as reasons for the complaints.

Mr Lygo said: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.

“To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

Viewers call for Love Island axe

Nonetheless, not all viewers are as happy.

One social media user posted: “Petition for #LoveIsland to be axed.”

Another fan wrote: “I love watching this show but it’s gotta be axed.

“Not only is this season dead, serious misogyny throughout and also a 19 year old competing? Really… I do genuinely hope this show teaches people about how to respect people.”

“It should be axed,” maintained someone else.

“It is beyond harmful and that’s without considering those who have participated and taken their own lives.”

Meanwhile, a fourth person claimed: “Love Island should be axed before something serious happens.”

What did viewers complain about?

Last week’s Snog, Marry, Pie challenge received 1,500 Ofcom complaints.

And the week before, the Movie Night episode resulted in over 3,600 complaints. Luca Bish lost his temper at Gemma Owen for for supposedly flirting with Billy Brown, which she denied.

It is not clear yet whether Ofcom will investigate further.

And earlier in July, Women’s Aid called on show bosses to “make sure there is support for contestants throughout” following the return of Adam Collard.

