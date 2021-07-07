Love Island news: Aaron and Sharon on the rocks after surgery row as intruder breaks into villa

In latest Love Island news, cracks are starting to show in Aaron and Sharon’s relationship.

The couple seemed to be the perfect match after recently coupling up on the ITV2 dating series.

But it appears Aaron is already having doubts over the beauty queen.

Aaron has doubts over Sharon on tonight’s Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news: What happens tonight?

On Wednesday’s show, Aaron and Sharon sit down for a chat to discuss last night’s clash.

Sharon previously called out Hugo for his comments over “fakeness” – and it didn’t sit well with Aaron.

Speaking about the drama, he says: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”

Can I see this working long-term?

Sharon replies: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”

Furthermore, Aaron adds: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear. But I do feel like there were a few red flags about.

“Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure. I didn’t want to continue it.”

But is it all over for the pair?

Newbies Lucinda and Millie go dating (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Lucinda and Millie get to know the boys a little better.

The pair are able to chose three boys to go on a date with.

Will sparks fly between Lucinda and Brad? And what happens between Millie and Liam?

Find out tonight!

Intruder breaks into the villa

The contestants aren’t the only ones causing havoc in Mallorca this series.

Last night, an intruder broke into the famous villa following a security breach.

It is understood the intruder did not come into contact with any of the contestants on the show.

Lucinda and Millie settle into the villa (Credit: ITV)

A Love Island spokesman said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

“As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

Love Island news: Brad’s tragic family past

Meanwhile, contestant Brad was previously left homeless after a fire gutted his family home in 2006.

According to Chronicle Live, the fire started after his younger brother was caught playing with mum Kimberley’s cigarette lighter.

The fire ripped through the Northumberland property, forcing the family to move into Brad’s nan’s house.

Brad has mentioned his beloved nan on several occasions in the villa.

