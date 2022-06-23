In Love Island news, ITV has announced some exciting plans for the show’s future today (Thursday, June 23).

ITV has announced that there will be not one, but TWO new seasons hitting screens in 2023!

Laura is as excited about the news as we are! (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news

In some huge Love Island news, ITV revealed that there will be two series of the hit dating show in 2023.

The first Love Island series of 2023 will air in the New Year, kicking it off with a bang.

That season will be filmed in South Africa – just like the January series of 2020.

ITV has teased a new location for the South Africa-based series, with the Islanders looking for love in the “villa of their dreams”.

The second season of Love Island in 2023 will then air in its traditional summer slot.

This series will take place at the famous villa in Majorca, Spain. Both seasons will run for eight weeks.

New sets of singles will take part in the 2023 series (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023

ITV bosses explained that it was a “no brainer” to air two seasons of Love Island in 2023.

Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning and control at ITV, spoke about the decision.

“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer,” he said.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show,” he added.

Viewers will now have even less of a wait between series of the steamy show! What more could you ask for?

Gemma is a “horror” according to her dad (Credit: ITV)

Michael Owen issues a warning to Gemma

The news comes just hours after Michael Owen issued the 2022 Islanders a warning about his daughter, Gemma.

The former footballing legend has warned the Islanders to “stay out of her way” when she’s competitive.

“Matchday or if it’s a big competition, going into that ring, she turns into a horror. It’s like that’s it – you get your game face on and you can’t control it,” he said, according to MailOnline.

Michael then went on to say that he is the same. He claimed that he never let anyone speak to him before a match.

“She’s the same, she’s horrible. Stay out of her way when a big competition’s coming round,” he said.

“That’s how much it means to you. Start focusing on the job in hand.”

