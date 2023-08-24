Molly Marsh finally addresses ongoing ‘feud’ with Love Island girls amid claims she confronted them in unaired scenes

Star of Love Island Molly Marsh has finally addressed the untelevised “feud” she had with another Love Island contestant.

Despite a reported feud, Molly still managed to finish in fourth place alongside partner Zachariah Noble during Love Island’s 10th series.

Love rival Kady McDermott previously made a remark about Molly not speaking to the other girls in the villa when cameras weren’t filming. Now Molly has chimed in…

Molly isn’t bothered about not being in a group chat (Credit: YouTube)

Love Island star Molly sets the record straight

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Molly finally responded to the accusations about her not getting along with the other contestants.

“I knew it would be difficult because at home I don’t have a group of girlfriends so I knew going into it I would struggle,” she said. “When I got there I settled and got along, I didn’t have that one friend I just got along. I would take myself off to the pool and try and sunbathe, have a breather. Think about the outside world. If I didn’t do that I would have lost it.”

“Would the others ask why don’t you hang out with us more?” the host of the podcast, Amanda Nicole Hirsch, asked. To which Molly replied: “Yes, but then they got to know that was just me.”

“So you’re not bothered that Jess, Ella, Catherine and Whitney are all BFFs and have a group chat without you? You don’t feel left out?” the host then questioned. Molly stated she wasn’t feeling left out and expected not to be included. “It’s probably best I’m not there,” she insisted.

Molly didn’t want to overshare her feelings with the group because she “didn’t want people to talk about me”.

A brutal scene had to be re-filmed

The juice continued during the podcast when Molly claimed producers ordered for a scene to be re-filmed.

Following Kady’s return to the show, she chose to couple up with Zach, which meant Molly was out of the picture and dumped.

A plot twist later on saw Molly return during Casa Amor where she reignited her romance with Zach. This is where her ongoing feud with Kady essentially began.

Things only got worse when they played the Snog, Marry, Pie game. In the challenge, Zach and Kady ended up kissing each other. However, what none of us saw was that they had to film the scene again.

“No one actually saw this. Zach did peck her and wink at me but that wasn’t allowed, so he had to do it again,” Molly revealed on the podcast. “He was very respectful.”

Amanda asked: “Oh really? So a snog has to be, like, a snog?” Zach piped up and said: “You have to snog.” Molly added: “Which means full on. He was pushed to do that.”

Molly and Zach’s relationship appears to be going strong. Earlier this month, they took a weekend trip away to New York and attended a Jonas Brothers concert together.

