OPINION: Hallelujah to Molly being out of Love Island – now it’s time for Tyrique to go

After quite a dry winter season (who even won that series again?), Love Island is well and truly back to its best this summer.

And the hit ITV2 reality show did what it does best on Friday night’s episode, with an epic twist that’s likely to go down as one of the greatest moments in Love Island history.

Love Island: Friday twist revealed

Having brought back Kady McDermott from season two as a hot new bombshell, the 27-year-old was then tasked with coupling up with a boy. She chose Zachariah Noble, which left Molly Marsh single – before she was immediately dumped from the villa.

Molly has left the villa(Credit: ITV2)

All I can say – thank God for that. Molly was by far one of the most irritating Islanders the show has ever produced. Molly was quite a central figure to this season of Love Island, with many of the incoming islanders choosing her as their ‘type’ on paper.

However, her demeanour towards the other Islanders rubbed viewers, myself included, totally up the wrong way.

Molly dumped from the Love Island villa

While Mitch Taylor had claimed his ‘unwavering’ support towards Molly, the way she snuck off to bend Zach’s ear left a sour taste.

Yes, it’s Love Island, and it’s about finding the strongest connection – but Molly behaved like she was the only girl that any of the Islanders would be interested in. It spoke volumes when dumped Islander Ruchee Gurung said: “It’s Love Island, not Molly Island.”

Molly was a feature on the show (Credit: ITV2)

While I’m sure she’s a lovely girl in real life, Molly was the victim of having too much airtime, where she unfortunately came across as quite insincere.

Characters like Molly happen when a television’s format becomes too formulaic. Molly seemed almost too familiar with how Love Island worked. She seemed to be trying too hard to be this year’s ‘break out’ star. She tried one-liners and seemed to orchestrate some of the show’s most dramatic scenes, but it became really insincere and stilted. Compare and contrast her with Whitney Adebayo, who delivers jokes and quips effortlessly and naturally.

Molly and Zach’s relationship became a centrepoint (Credit: ITV2)

One of the best parts of Love Island is watching how the dynamics between all the couples change. But in these early few episodes, there was way too much focus on Molly – which left me tiring of her and wanting to see more of everyone else.

I’m not the only one who found Molly a bit too much. A quick look on Twitter and you will find numerous people saying the performer came across as grating. One person said: “Couldn’t be happier Molly is gone.”

Another wrote: “I’m just celebrating that Molly is gone, idk about y’all.”

Others appeared sad to see her leave while some wondered if she’ll come back for Casa Amor. One tweeted: “I don’t think Molly is gone forever… Casa Amor I want to see her return.”

Who should leave next?

Tyrique Hyde is similarly tiresome, with his constant hot-cold relationship towards the lovely Ella Thomas. One moment they’re on, the next minute he’s telling her he misses the ‘game’ of being single. So why are you on Love Island then?

Tyrique should sling his hook too (Credit: ITV2)

The villa needs a fresh injection of new blood to keep some Islanders (Tyrique) on their toes. After all, look at Kady’s impact in just one episode.

There is one person I hope stays: Whitney. If only she could pair up with Ella – they’re the relationship I’m most invested in so far.

Love Island airs on ITV2 from 9pm.

