Love Island viewers demand Millie and Teddy couple up as they predict ‘winning couple’

Love Island viewers have called for Millie Court and Teddy Soares to couple up in order to win the show.

The pair are set to find out whether partners, Liam Reardon and Faye Winter, have jumped ships on the ITV2 series tonight (July 30).

But it appears fans are keen for Teddy and Millie to make it official.

Love Island viewers want Millie and Teddy to couple up (Credit: ITV)

Will Millie and Teddy be left heartbroken tonight?

Teddy has remained faithful to Faye throughout his time in Casa Amor.

However, she jumped into bed with new guy Sam Jackson last night (July 29).

The estate agent had been questioning their relationship following a postcard from the second villa.

The card showed Teddy snogging Clarisse Juliette in the game of Truth or Dare.

Meanwhile, Millie has spent the past few days pining over Liam in the main villa.

But fans predict she’s set for heartbreak tonight, after his flirty antics with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

Viewers believe Teddy and Millie could win the show (Credit: ITV)

Love Island fans urge for the pair to couple up

While it’s unknown whether Faye and Liam will move on, fans are hoping Teddy and Millie may get together.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Can we get Teddy and Millie together??”

Another added: “Just had a thought – Teddy & Millie? I can see it.”

A third wrote: “Justice for Teddy!! Also – totally wouldn’t hate it if Teddy and Millie recoupled.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Can Teddy & Millie just get together and we’ll vote them our winners.”

Meanwhile, others are convinced Teddy and Millie could win the series as a couple.

I swear if Faye, Teddy, Liam and Millie don’t work out, Teddy and Millie should couple up and win that 50 grand bloody hell #LoveIsland — this is a Jericho Barrons stan acc (@alttlbitlonger) July 30, 2021

Millie & Teddy should get together. Perfect winning couple. FACTS #LoveIsland #loveisland — Tyler Hammond (@T_Hammond98) July 30, 2021

Wait, but what if Teddy and Millie coupled up and got the 50k 🤩 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/T9ne8QXYdI — Emma Pender (@emma_penderr) July 30, 2021

Another penned: “I swear if Faye, Teddy, Liam and Millie don’t work out, Teddy and Millie should couple up and win that 50 grand bloody hell.”

A second agreed: “Wait cause wouldn’t Millie and Teddy look good together? Like hello… they’d win if they coupled up.”

A third added: “Millie & Teddy should get together. Perfect winning couple. FACTS.”

Another Love Island fan said: “In case Faye & Liam recouple can Teddy please couple up with Millie & get the 50k?”

It comes hours after viewers accused producers of “setting up” the pair following the postcard unveil.

They slammed the show for keeping Millie in the dark, while Teddy was made to look “like a villain”.

