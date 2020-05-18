Love Island 'may be pre-recorded in the future to protect contestants'

ITV2's Love Island could be pre-recorded in the future to protect the contestants' welfare.

Producers are reportedly in talks to film the next series of the reality dating show in advance of it airing to shield the contestants from overnight fame.

The show has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses have said the welfare of the Islanders is the top priority

Love Island may be pre-recorded?

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The welfare of the Islanders is the top priority for ITV bosses and there are continual talks about it.

"Pre-recording the show is one of the ideas to be mooted in planning meetings."

The series is usually shot one to two days in advance.

The series was shot one to two days in advance

This allows fans at home to vote off the couples they don't like and to choose their favourite to win the £50,000 cash prize.

Show bosses introduced psychological evaluations before people were allowed on the show after Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives.

However, ITV2 has come under increased pressure since former host Caroline Flack took her own life earlier this year.

Producers think contestants could benefit by being at home when the show airs.

ITV2 has come under increased pressure since former host Caroline Flack took her own life earlier this year

The source continued: "It would mean the contestants would be back in the UK when the show aired, meaning they would be more prepared for the overnight fame that comes with being on.

"This is one of many ideas that have been thrown around ahead of the next series in 2021 and it's proved popular with some of the team."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Love Island for comment.

Mental health issues

Meanwhile, Montana Brown recently claimed that there a large number of former contestants are dealing with mental health issues, since appearing on the show.

Montana Brown who appeared on Love Island recently said a large number of former contestants are dealing with mental health issues, since appearing on the show

She told the MailOnline: "Every single person that I'm friends with from Love Island suffers from anxiety or depression - it's actually terrifying."

