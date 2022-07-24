Love Island: Luca Bish’s ‘gross’ ‘act’ on Gemma Owen

Loved-up Love Island star Luca Bish went places most wouldn’t go, even when besotted, with a ‘sex act’ that has well and truly given viewers the ick.

In Saturday night’s show, which airs previously unseen clips from the week, the infatuated contestant even managed to gross out his other half, Gemma Owen.

Luca is obviously confusing Gemma for an ice lolly – that he can lick everywhere (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

And if you’re reading this while eating, we advise that you stop doing one or the other.

The stomach-churning scene began with Luca glued to Gemma on a sun lounger – so far so normal for him.

But then he began to hover around his nearly-girlfriend’s armpit.

Read more: ‘Misogynistic’ behaviour on Love Island hit with 3000 complaints

This wasn’t something Gemma was too impressed with – understandably.

And she asked her man not to sniff at her pits. Ignoring her, Luca decided have a lick/plant a kiss there.

Clearly annoyed, Gemma pushed him off and said: “Luca, why do you want to eat my sweat?”

A very good question.

Although Luca would probably drink her bath water right now. Or worse.

Of course, icked-out viewers had to share with Twitter…

Not Luca sniffing Gemma’s armpits??? Michael Owen save your daughter #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3VOHDyajjV — MrsZhongli & Her Firey Husbands (@MissZhongli) July 23, 2022

Luca is now tryna to snog Gemma’s armpit 🤢 #loveisland — Davide’s one liners!! (@Teala10288577) July 23, 2022

why is Luca trying to peck Gemma’s armpit #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1JT7Jxq01p — Dawn (@Dawn15855398) July 23, 2022

Wtf?? I am now watching #LoveIsland #UnseenBits and #Luca was asking to lick #Gemmas’ armpit 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤢😷😷🤮🤮🤮 the woman even cringed and told him to stop his rubbish and asked “why do you want to lick my sweat??” He is a dutty bungles — @MrGlucosex3 (@MrGlucoseTweets) July 23, 2022

Luca is a bit of a kink freak, sucks toes, now sniffs armpits….ok then. #loveisland — Surviving2022 (@Survivinthe20s) July 23, 2022

Let’s just be thankful it wasn’t the toes this week!

Read more: Ekin-Su has already won Love Island – just give her the 50K now

Has Gemma Owen gone right off Luca Bish?

Love Island viewers have been warning that Gemma is regularly getting red flags over Luca’s behaviour as their time in the villa nears its conclusion.

They felt she was put off by his turn in the postal challenge earlier this week, with her even commenting he’d gone for funny rather than sexy.

One viewer said: “Oooo the ick on Gemma’s face during Luca’s turn. His days are numbered.”

Another added: “Gemma’s face during that challenge. Luca really gives her the ick every single time she really is struggling.”

A third echoed: “Gemma’s mouth says she likes Luca but her face says ‘help me’.”

Many more agreed that seeing him pied off three times in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge was a huge turn-off.

Do you think Love Island Lothario Luca Bish is just too much? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.