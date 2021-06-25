Love Island Live Blog! Three days until take-off as Laura Whitmore lands in Mallorca

There are just three days until Love Island 2021 begins and ED! is already heating things up with our live blog.

Over the summer, we’ll be right alongside all the action from the villa.

Who’s coupling up? Who’s making us cringe? And who’s stolen our own hearts?

All will be revealed when the show kicks off on ITV2 on Monday 28 at 9pm.

Entertainment Daily has a whole section dedicated to Love Island news and spoilers which we’ll be updating throughout the day every day right here.

Will you be watching the new series of Love Island? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.