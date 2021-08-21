Love Island star Liberty Poole has spoken out about her exit from the villa as she insisted ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish is a “genuine guy”.

Liberty and Jake made the decision to leave the villa during last night’s episode after breaking up as they realised they weren’t right for each other.

Now, Liberty has said she feels she made the right decision to end things with Jake and also addressed claims he was “emotionally abusive”.

Jake and Liberty split up and then left the villa last night (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Liberty Poole talks Jake relationship

Speaking to The Sun, Liberty said: “I do think Jake is a genuine guy. I would hate to say he was emotionally abusive. It was in the heat of the moment and the energy was off.

“I feel like you know it’s natural for a girl to want to impress a guy that she likes. So if he says he likes this, you try to impress them.

“But I just thought, ‘I’m not gonna, I don’t want to feel like I’m not good enough for someone’. I wanted someone who likes me just the way I am.”

Liberty said she feels like she made the right decision (Credit: ITV2)

Liberty also said she still “loves and cares” for Jake but believes she “made the right decision” by ending their relationship.

During last night’s show, Liberty and Jake went on their final date to discuss their relationship.

They later returned to the villa to break the news that they were leaving to their fellow Islanders.

As the Islanders gathered around the fire pit, Liberty said: “So we went on this boat, it was like our dream date.

“We talked things through and we’ve both come to the conclusion that, at this moment in time, it’s best for us to go our separate ways.

Jake and Liberty left during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV2)

“And we’re going to leave the villa.”

Chloe exclaimed: “No you’re not!”

Liberty said: “We just don’t want to be here and take up a place when you guys are all strong couples. That was us at one point, but that’s not us any more.”

Liberty and Jake then left the villa together after saying goodbye to their fellow Islanders.

