The sister of Love Island star Liam Reardon has hit back at “nasty” and “vulgar” messages against the contestant.

Liam has caused a stir among viewers over his antics in Casa Amor as he’s been getting to know bombshell Lillie despite having Millie back at the main villa.

Liam said he felt attracted to Lillie and wanted to see where it could go but viewers have criticised his “disrespectful” behaviour towards Millie, who has remained loyal to him back in the main villa.

Liam’s sister hit back at nasty messages (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Liam Reardon’s sister hits back

However, after receiving a string of horrible messages, Liam’s sister responded on behalf of his family and friends.

In a post on his Instagram account, which she’s running while he’s in the villa, she said: “Hey guys sorry it’s been quiet on here, I’ve been up in London and only now catching up on everything.

“We are also gutted at the thought of Liam and Millie ending and are sending postive vibes into the villa.

Lillie and Liam have hit it off in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

“We hope it’s not the end but we do hope they both find their perfect match even if that means it’s not together.

“With that being said please remember that this a reality television programme and Liam’s family and friends can see everything that’s being posted.

“There is really no need for nasty, vulgar and death related messages. Please keep it light and remember to be kind.”

Many of Liam’s followers agreed, and also hit back at the horrible messages.

One said: “People might be gutted but there is honestly no need for any horrible messages.”

Love Island star Liam has sparked a divided reaction with his antics in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Another commented: “Although we are gutted, it is a TV show! Casa Amor would have no purpose if people’s heads weren’t turned.”

A third added: “I’m sorry for Liam’s family, we all also need to keep in mind, TV is edited and what you see may also not be a full picture of what’s happening in there.”

What happened with Liam in last night’s show?

Last night’s show saw Liam confide in the boys about Lillie.

He told Jake and Tyler: “The only difference is I’ve got a lot stronger connection with someone [in the main villa]. That’s it.”

Tyler told him: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. You’re getting to know these girls the same amount of time I’ve known Kaz.”

Jake added: “You’re not doing nothing wrong.”

Tyler said: “If you want to do it mate… it’s a lads’ holiday mate.”

Liam added: “I’m going to look at it as I’m not kissing her to find out, I’m kissing her because I want to kiss her.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

