Love Island star Liam Reardon has come under fire for his behaviour in Casa Amor last night.

The original boys and girls were split into two separate villas and a fresh batch of hot singletons arrived to stir things up.

However, Liam was criticised as he shared a string of kisses with the new girls despite being in a couple with Millie Court.

Liam snogged bombshell Lillie in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Liam under fire during Casa Amor

Liam first appeared to be remaining loyal to Millie as he insisted he would be sleeping outside rather than sharing a bed with another girl.

However, things changed after a saucy game of Truth or Dare – which obviously wasn’t going to end well.

During the game, Liam had a three-way kiss with two of the girls and got a lap dance from bombshell Lillie.

Liam got a lap dance from Lillie (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, he also had to snog the girl he found the most attractive and he locked lips with Lillie.

He also kissed Amy.

Poor Millie I’m actually so disappointed in Liam.

Viewers watching were fuming on Twitter.

One person said: “Millie deserves more. Fuming at Liam.”

Another wrote: “Poor Millie I’m actually so disappointed in Liam.”

And he had a three-way kiss! (Credit: ITV2)

What did viewers say?

A third added: “I am SO disappointed in Liam. The girls are being so respectful in the other villa.”

Another person wrote: “LIAM I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! HOW DARE YOU?!”

Others expressed their concerns that Millie.

One said: “People say I hope Liam doesn’t betray Millie… erm he already has. You don’t have the participate in the game if you want to stay loyal. No one put a gun to his head.”

Another said: “Everyone is so concerned about Liberty but I think Jake’s staying loyal- can we be more concerned about Millie please.”

One added: “Liam’s not holding back, very worried for Millie tbh.”

Fans were worried about Millie as she remained loyal to Liam (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, some of Liam’s fans have defended him.

One tweeted: “Liam isn’t leaving Millie lol. He’s just having fun. I think the girls should have some fun too.”

Another wrote: “Liam is just having fun, he likes Millie and his head won’t turn.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

