Love Island: Five other villa bad boys who make Liam Reardon look like an angel

Love Island star Liam Reardon has caused a stir in Casa Amor this week, after seemingly cracking on with new girl Lillie Haynes.

The Welshman appeared smitten with Millie Court ahead of leaving for the famous second villa.

But while Liam may not be official with Millie just yet, viewers are furious over his recent antics.

Here, Entertainment Daily! takes a look at the former Love Island bad boys who make Liam look innocent.

Liam Readon caused a stir on Love Island after cracking on with Lillie Haynes (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Liam Readon

As mentioned, Liam and Millie went into week three as one of the strongest couples

However, his head swiftly turned just hours into Casa Amor.

On Monday’s show, the bricklayer had a three-way kiss with two of the girls and got a lap dance from bombshell Lillie.

He then shared a bed with the stunning blonde.

Commenting on his behaviour, one viewer said: “Millie sleeping in Liam’s hoodie whilst he’s getting in bed with another girl? Cancel him I actually wanted them to win.”

But who has proven to be just as naughty?

Adam Collard was known for his womanising ways (Credit: ITV)

Adam Collard

Meanwhile, Adam became 2018’s resident villain thanks to his womanising ways.

The Geordie chose to recouple with many different girls during his time on the show.

Adam firstly chose Kendall Rae Knight after entering the villa.

He then moved on to Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Darylle Sargeant.

But it was his handling of the Rosie situation that really angered viewers.

He accused Rosie of “pushing him away” with her “jealousy” as their romance came to an end – leading to accusations of “gaslighting”.

Just like Liam, Michael Griffiths caused a stir in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV)

Michael Griffiths

Michael became a villa favourite whilst coupled up with Amber Gill.

However, the Liverpool lad brutally moved on with Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor.

But his comments about Amber didn’t sit well with viewers.

In the second villa, he suddenly came to the realisation that she was “childish”.

He later went on to slam Amber in his recoupling speech, before starting a huge argument in the villa.

Michael then spent weeks talking about how immature she was.

Love Island star Jordan Hame brutally dumped girlfriend Anna Vakili (Credit: ITV)

Is Jordan Hames worse than Liam?

Love Island season four star Jordan Hames rustled a few feathers in the villa.

After asking Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend, he then decided he had feelings for India Reynolds.

However, he somehow failed to tell Anna!

She accused of being a “compulsive liar” and a “snake” after making a move on India.

Following the incident, Anna was heartbroken yet Jordan showed no remorse.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to dump him from the island.

Terry Walsh appeared in Love Island season two (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Terry Walsh

In 2016, Terry found fame on the second series of Love Island.

He was criticised for having sex with Emma-Jane Woodham, just days after his girlfriend Malin Andersson was dumped.

In fact, the frisky couple even romped on the top of the covers.

The bad boy was later confronted by Malin as she returned to the show.

At the time, Malin angrily told him: “Terry, we were together in that villa.

“I left that villa as a couple with you; we were official in there. You were my boyfriend.”

Rykard Jenkins bedded Olivia Buckland behind Rachel Fenton’s back (Credit: ITV)

Rykard Jenkins

While Rykard Jenkins chose to leave the show for love interest Rachel Fenton, he wasn’t a complete angel.

The season two star caused drama after sleeping with Olivia Buckland, while Rachel was just inches away.

The blonde later found out in her exit interview.

Things got heated with Rachel saying: “Why did you suddenly turn and have sex with another girl in a bed next to me?

“I had conversations with her about you and how happy I was, how much I liked you and she could literally look me in the eye and still know that she slept with you a day after we had that amazing night together.”

