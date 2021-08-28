Love Island latest: Medical student Priya Gopaldas donates ITV2 fees to NHS charities

In Love Island latest news Priya Gopaldas has donated her show fees to NHS charities.

The kindhearted contestant, 23, is in her fifth year of medical school.

And after leaving Love Island following just eight days in the Villa, she’s given all her money away.

Read more: Love Island viewers demand prize money is donated to the NHS

How much did Priya donate?

She donated her £750 appearance fees to NHS Charities Together.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a screenshot of her generous gift to her Instagram Stories.

Priya didn’t find a match on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Here she wrote: “Love Island Pay Cheque Put to Good Use” along with: “Inspire Be Inspired.”

While speaking to the Daily Star she confirmed: “Being in the villa was just such a positive experience.

Read more: Caroline Flack’s mum reveals heartbreaking diagnosis

“I didn’t expect to reap any reward from being on the show, I just had a great time, I just want to help the NHS.

“As a little gesture, I thought I’d support the NHS and donate to that charity.”

Priya revealed her donation via social media (Credit: Instagram)

Who did Priya couple up with on Love Island?

When on Love Island Priya coupled up with Brett Staniland.

However, she claimed to get “the ick” from him, and even said she found him “boring”.

Prior to getting voted off the show, she said: “My date with Brett didn’t go very well.

Priya is returning to her medical studies (Credit: ITV)

“He’s quite boring. I feel like sometimes when he holds my hand I feel like it’s my dad holding my hand, you know? Or like, my best mate.”

Since leaving the show she’s vowed to return to her medical studies.

But as a fitness fanatic, she says she’s also keen to develop a fitness brand and perhaps even return to television one day.

During a recent interview with Christine Lampard on Lorraine, she outlined her near future plans.

Priya explained: “I’ll be back to med school in a couple of weeks and I want to use my influence to support the NHS.

“I’ve already started working on a campaign for the vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds. So I want to go down that route and continue with my studies, absolutely.”

Fellow Love Island star Hugo Hammond has said he’d love the chance to get to know Priya.

During his own appearance on Lorraine, he claimed: “Yeah, I know, I saw Priya go in and “Oh”, you know, having just seen bits and bobs of her over the last couple of episodes, she looks like a great girl and I would have loved to have got to know her.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.