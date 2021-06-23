Kaz Kamwi will be hot-stepping all the way into the Love Island villa next week, but who is she and where might you already know her from?

Gorgeous Kaz, 26, is set to break hearts all over the place with her toned body and sultry eyes.

She describes herself as fun, dramatic and spontaneous, and she sounds guaranteed to bring the party to the villa when she enters with the rest of the hopefuls.

But what else is there to know about her?

Kaz Kwami is hoping to meet the man of her dreams in the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV)

Who is Love Island hopeful Kaz Kamwi? What does she do for a living?

If you’re into fashion influencers then you may well recognise Kaz as she’s already got a pretty substantial following.

The stunning Essex girl has an impressive 68.8k followers on Instagram and just over 9,000 on TikTok.

She regularly posts clothing and make-up tips and has been pretty successful to date.

Kaz has secured deals with big brands including Primark and Iconic London, and has her own range with Skinny Dip.

The fashionista has also secured an ambassador deal with big-name lingerie retailer Boux Avenue.

Kaz often posts on social media alongside her sister Banji, who has also reached influencer status with a huge 52.3k followers on TikTok and 21.9k on Instagram.

What’s Kaz’s dating history?

There doesn’t appear to be a whole heap of info around about her past relationships.

In fact, it seems Kaz has been unlucky in love as she often hints at her disappointment in dating on TikTok.

She has uploaded a series of videos mocking her experience with men to the social media platform.

Kaz also hints at her fiesty side when it comes to boys in her videos, as well as showing off her sassy sense of humour.

It looks like she could be a very entertaining resident in the villa when the inevitable sparks begin to fly between the couples.

What else should I know about her?

She once went viral when one of her fashion uploads – a guide on creating Scooby Doo-style outfits racked up an impressive 400k views on TikTok.

It looks like her sense of style and creativity has had her well on the path to stardom long before her reality TV debut.

What has Love Island star Kaz said about her stint in the villa?

Kaz has admitted she’s looking forward to meeting new people and is ready to find love.

She said: “Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?

“Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!”

The Love Island 2021 cast (Credit: ITV)

The new series of Love Island hits ITV on June 28. Will you be tuning in?

