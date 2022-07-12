Love Island star Jacques breaks down in first look as he makes decision to leave villa

Love Island star Jacques breaks down in tears as he makes the decision to leave the villa tonight (Tuesday, July 12).

His decision to leave the show comes just hours after Adam Collard returned and set his sights on Paige Thorne.

Jacques isn’t happy tonight (Credit: ITV)

Jacques leaves Love Island

Yesterday’s episode of Love Island saw Adam dramatically return to the show.

He had previously appeared on the fourth season of Love Island back in 2018. He was voted off after 32 days.

Read more: Love Island star Jacques quits show as viewers all make same prediction about shock decision

Adam’s arrival immediately caused waves, especially for Jacques, as he set his sights on Paige.

In a preview clip from tonight’s show, Jacques finds out that Adam has been less than complimentary about him behind his back.

“He was proper slagging you off,” Jacques is told. It’s safe to say that being branded “immature” by Adam doesn’t go down well with him.

Jacques leaves the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Jacques leaves the villa

Later in the clip, Jacques takes Paige aside for a chat.

“Who the [bleep] is he [Adam]?” a visibly fuming Jacques asks. “Just another geezer what has been on the show?!”

“He’s [bleeping] nothing mate, you know what I mean?” he continues.

“Alright, and then keep that in mind,” Paige tells him. “Why do I need to keep that in mind?!” Jacques snaps.

“Because you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it, do you know what I mean?” Paige says.

“Like what does it actually change? Nothing,” she continues.

“You know what I’m going to be like! If a boy’s going to chat [bleep] behind my back, I don’t [bleeping] have it,” Jacques says.

Jacques has an emotional chat with Paige (Credit: ITV)

Jacques’ emotional goodbye

The next day, an emotional Jacques sits with Paige on the balcony as he lets her know he’s leaving the villa.

“You mean so much to me, you know that?” he says to her.

“I just wish I could finish my journey off with you here, but…,” he says, before breaking down.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

Paige can hardly look at him as she wipes her own tears away.

Speaking about Jacques’ exit, a Love Island spokesperson said today: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.

“He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.