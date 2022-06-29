Love Island star Jacques slammed following sex confession about Gemma

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has been criticised on Twitter following a raunchy confession he made on last night’s show.

Last night (June 28) saw the return of the infamous heart rate challenge, in which Islanders performed sexy dances for one another to see whose heart raced the most.

Gemma got Jacques’ heart racing (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques on Love Island

Jacques was one of several Islanders to spark drama in the villa when it was revealed that his pulse was raised most in response to ex-girlfriend Gemma Owen. But it was the excuse he made afterwards that caused uproar on Twitter.

Following the shocking results, Jacques was forced to explain himself to Paige, who he is currently getting cosy with.

Dismissing her concerns as ‘pathetic’, he confessed: “I’m gonna be truthful.

“Maybe because we’ve experienced something like that before and it was just, like, it brought back a flashback.”

Jacques looked taken aback by the dance (Credit: ITV2)

Safe to say, viewers had a lot to say on the matter on Twitter.

Love Island complaints

One emoji alone dominated viewers’ tweets and that was the red flag emoji.

“Jacques is just bad vibes!” said one fan.

Another wrote: “If you’re still a Jacques fan after he told Paige to shut up and called her pathetic. Seek help.”

Many just could not get over the way Jacques spoke to Paige and Gemma.

“The way Jacques speaks to women is so disgusting,” tweeted one viewer.

Another added: “No Jacques is a proper red flag omg. No way he just called her pathetic?? I’d be done right then and there wtf.”

Meanwhile, others thought Paige was ‘overreacting’.

One tweeted: “The fact Paige thinks the results are accurate is madness.”

Another said: “Paige hun you’re overreacting…”

With a recoupling taking place tonight led by the girls, only time will tell if Paige will stay with Jacques.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

