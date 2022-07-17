Mum of Love Island star Jacques ‘moved in with her sister’ after horrific abuse from trolls

The mum of Love Island star Jacques O’Neill was forced to move in with her sister while he was in the villa.

Janet Wright, 60, has told how she had to flee her house after death threats over her son’s appearance in the ITV2 show became too much.

Things got particularly bad after rugby player Jacques’ behaviour in Casa Amor, which saw him crack on with a new bombshell while Paige was at the main villa.

Then, Janet says, the social media messages turned.

She told The Sun: “During the first two weeks Jacques was so funny, I think everybody loved him.

“Then it started to change. I started to get horrible private messages on Facebook, people were saying they wished my son and I were dead, it was awful.”

Admitting the messages “really hurt”, she went on to describe how they called her a “bad mother”.

Janet lives in Leeds with her son and their French bulldog Zeus.

Love Island star Jacques’ mum forced to flee home

But with Jacques in Mallorca, she was left alone.

And after the messages and threats got too much, she found watching the show alone too harrowing.

She said: “I had to go and stay with my sister for a week and a half because of the abuse I got. I was relieved when he finally left the villa as I couldn’t watch it live. I had to get my sister to text me every night to say if it was OK to watch – I knew how much it was upsetting me.”

Jacques quit Love Island this week (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques also opened up to the newspaper about his regrets in taking part in the show.

The ex of Gemma Owen said it was the “worst decision of my life”.

Jacques is set to tell all about his experiences on Love Island spin-off show Aftersun tonight.

