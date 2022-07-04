Love Island star Jack Keating began his journey on the show over the weekend, but viewers were more concerned than excited for the 23-year-old.

Some viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their worries about the new contestant.

Jack Keating on Love Island

Over the weekend, 12 new singletons joined Love Island.

Amongst the new Islanders was Ronan Keating‘s son, Jack.

The 23-year-old from Dublin revealed that his dad is “buzzing” for him to go on the show this year.

“My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating,” he said.

“He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates,” he continued.

Jack got to know Gemma in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV)

Jack Keating on Love Island

He then went on to say that he’s been single for four or five years now.

“I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene – like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not?” he said.

Jack then went on to speak about some of his hopes for joining the villa.

“Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens,” he continued.

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, he added: “I think I’m a pretty positive, fun guy so I think some good chat and a bit of Irish charm as well.”

Jack was mocked by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Upon Jack’s arrival in the villa, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to express their worries for Jack’s pale skin in the sun.

“I’m very worried that Jack doesn’t have on enough suncream! Someone please get him the 50+!” one viewer tweeted.

“Jack seems like a lovely lad; I’m very worried about him sitting out in that sun!! Us ginges have to be careful!! #FactorDuffleCoat,” another wrote.

One added: “Omg I’m worrying about Jack in the sun. That lovely Irish skin doesn’t suit the sunshine. Factor 50 yourself up.”

