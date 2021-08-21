Axed Love Island star Hugo Hammond has made an extraordinary claim about Liberty and Jake.

The booted Love Islander claimed there were scenes that were cut from ITV2 show.

And these scenes showed Jake Cornish initially taking a liking to Millie Court when she entered the villa a month ago.

The former PE teacher took to TikTok to say that Jake didn’t always just have eyes for partner Liberty Poole.

Love Island’s Hugo claimed Liberty pulled him for a chat (Credit: ITV2)

Hugo Hammond makes Love Island claim

In the short clip, Hugo wrote: “When Lib pulls you for chats after Jakey wanted to get to know Millie but the show didn’t air it to protect ‘Jiberty’ and now this happens.”

What’s more, Hugo captioned the clip with: “Imagine what could have been.”

Yet Hugo then appeared to backtrack slightly, and added that he couldn’t prove this is why the alleged scenes failed to make it to air.

He wrote in the comments: “I don’t actually know why it never got aired. But this is my assumption.”

Hugo also insisted this happened a month ago, writing: “FYI, this was the day after [Lucinda] and Millie came in, literally over a month ago!

“Relax, no-one’s getting digged out, Jakey’s my boy and Lib is class.”

He added: “Both Lib and Jake are genuine – I have no idea why it fizzled out, I wasn’t there so I can’t really comment. Looking forward to seeing them both soon.”

Latest on Love Island 2021

Jake and Liberty were a long-term couple on Love Island.

But they ended up breaking up and exiting the Love Island villa – just days before the final episode.

The couple were nicknamed ‘Jiberty’ and were the first couple to officially couple up.

But things turned sour when Liberty was played a video in which Jake said he wasn’t attracted to her enough to want to “rip her clothes off”.

Then he said her ‘messiness’ gave him the “ick” – something he said was banter – which left her upset.

‘Jiberty’ are no more after the pair ended up as friends only (Credit: ITV2)

She proclaimed she wasn’t prepared to change for anyone, and they eventually broke up.

They went on one final date on a luxury boat on Friday’s episode.

Here they decided to leave the show together – but as friends.

Liberty said: “It is a bit of an awkward one. Being here with my friends and seeing them is great.

“I am literally so happy for every single one of them that they have been able to find someone for them. But I am going to leave today anyway because that is the right choice for me.”

Meanwhile, Jake added: “I am not going to let you walk out on your own. It is as simple as that. I think the best thing is that we end on good terms and be friends and say we tried.”

As for Millie, she is coupled up with Liam Reardon and the couple seem to be getting stronger by the day.

Hugo Hammond claims Jake was interested in Millie (Credit: SplashNews)

