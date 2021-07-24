Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has thrown shade on Hugo Hammond after his impassioned speech during Thursday night’s recoupling.

In dramatic scenes on the ITV2 show, Hugo stuck up for Chloe – and chose to pair with her – after she was dumped by footballer Toby Aromolaran.

But, taking to social media, Sharon – who exited the show on Sunday – had a dig at her former partner, suggesting that he wasn’t the hero he’d made out to be.

And fans of the show weren’t too impressed with him either.

Hugo coupled up with Chloe on Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

What did Hugo Hammond say on Love Island?

During the recoupling, Toby decided to pair up with newbie Abigail Rawlings, meaning his former partner Chloe was left out in the cold and facing ejection from the show.

That’s when Hugo stepped up to say his piece.

The Hampshire hunk, 24, said of Chloe: “If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated the way she has been these past 24 hours.”

Choosing her, he added: “You deserve someone who is honest and will communicate with you.”

Read more: Love Island: Hugo is ‘in love with’ Chloe, viewers believe

However, Hugo’s comments jarred a little with Sharon, as earlier in the series he’d encouraged Toby to dump Kaz Kamwi for Chloe.

In a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Sharon said: “I don’t think Hugo was wrong for sticking up for Chloe.

“I knew he was going to pick Chloe, and I knew that he was going to say something along those lines.

Georgia Townend, right, exited Love Island on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Why didn’t Sharon Gaffka like Hugo Hammond’s speech?

“I didn’t think he’d say it with as much chest, so that took me by surprise. Maybe he spent too much time coupled up in bed with me.”

She added: “One thing I didn’t like about Hugo’s speech was that Hugo openly admitted to me that he enabled Chloe and Toby to crack on.

Read more: Love Island: The most dramatic recoupling moments after Hugo turns on Toby

“And obviously, me being [so close] to Kaz, I didn’t appreciate it at all because it was behind Kaz’s back. So, for me, what goes around comes around.”

Hugo’s decision to partner with Chloe meant that Georgia Townend had to leave the show, and that didn’t sit well with Sharon either.

Sharon Gaffka had a dig at her former Love Island partner (Credit: ITV2)

She said: “What I also didn’t like about the speech is that Georgia had done nothing wrong and I just feel like it was unfair on her to witness that or be part of that.”

Viewers at home were equally miffed with Hugo’s antics.

One tweeted: “And just like that, Hugo confirmed he’s the snake we all knew he was… In the same situation with Kaz, it was okay and he encouraged it. But now that it’s Chloe he’s not for it?”

Another said: “My only questions for Hugo are will you be able to finish what you’ve started? And where was this energy when Kaz was being disrespected??”

However, others praised Hugo’s speech as one said: “Bloody hell Hugo! Loved it! We were cheering you on. Well done.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tomorrow night (July 25), at 9pm.

