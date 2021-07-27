Love Island star Hugo Hammond has been labelled a “hypocrite” by viewers for his antics in Casa Amor last night.

The boys didn’t hold back as they were tempted by the Casa Amor bombshells on Monday night’s episode.

However, viewers turned on Hugo as they accused him of ‘encouraging’ the other lads to crack on with the new girls.

The lads spoke about their intentions in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island star Hugo branded ‘hypocrite’

Jake, who recently went official with Liberty as they became boyfriend and girlfriend, told the boys: “You boys are all single men!

“None of you have a label on you. I think a label cements that thing. With me, it definitely cemented that thing.

“If I was in your shoes, I would be thinking, ‘[Expletive] it, if I’ve got something better I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more.’

Jake said becoming boyfriend and girlfriend with Liberty cemented their relationship (Credit: ITV2)

“It’s a lifetime opportunity, once in a lifetime.”

Teddy, who is coupled up with Faye, said: “Hang on, why are you guys trying to convince me to sleep…?”

Jake replied: “I’m not trying to convince you, bruv.”

Hugo then said: “It’s a lads’ holiday, mate. You don’t want to be out there on your own.

“Come on, it’s a lads’ holiday!”

Viewers branded Hugo a “hypocrite” for ‘encouraging the boys to crack on with the new girls’ (Credit: ITV2)

What did viewers say?

Viewers weren’t impressed with Hugo, especially since he previously criticised Toby for dumping Chloe to recouple with Abigail.

One person said on Twitter: “Listen to that hypocrite Hugo encouraging (again) the same [bleep] he went off on Toby for.”

In addition, another wrote: “Hugo is a hypocrite saying it is a lads’ holiday so they should share with the girls…. The morals he had for Toby are gone?”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Shut up Hugo. Such a hypocrite, next minute he’ll be screaming why’s Teddy treating Faye like that.”

Another tweeted: “Hugo is such a hypocrite for encouraging some of the lads after putting Toby in detention, when really he should be watching this from home.”

The boys are currently in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

What happens on Love Island tonight?

Meanwhile, on tonight’s show, Hugo starts to get to know new girl Amy in Casa Amor.

Hugo tells her: “I want to know more about what you do for fun.”

Amy replies: “Me and the girls go out for dinner a lot. I like playing sports and going to the gym. I love tennis, I love squash.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Hugo says: “Amy’s energy is spot on. She brings a lot to the table. I definitely feel like we vibe off each other.

“She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows? Maybe tonight could be the night.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

