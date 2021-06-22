Love Island host Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the new series.

The ITV show is returning on Monday (June 28) after over a year away from screens.

Laura has been presenting Love Island since 2019, when she took over after Caroline stepped down.

Laura and Caroline were close pals, and with the show’s return imminent, the ITV star has been thinking about her late friend.

What did Love Island host Laura Whitmore say?

In a post on Instagram, Laura gushed about the new islanders and shared her hopes of making Caroline proud.

“I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders,” she said.

“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.

Laura added: “Caroline, I hope we do you proud!”

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one saying: “Go smash it, Whitmore!”

A second said: “You’ve got this in the bag!”

Caroline died in February 2020 (Credit: Splash)

ITV issues warning to Love Island viewers

The Love Island 2021 cast was revealed over the weekend.

The show has had a tumultuous history when it comes to trolling, and ITV wants the new series to be different.

Host Laura shared a message from bosses on her Instagram asking viewers to “think” before they post about the islanders.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love.

“We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date and maybe even find the one.”

The post added: “We are so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Love Island stars abused by trolls

Over the past few years, many former Love Island stars have spoken out about the abuse they received online.

Michael Griffiths, who appeared on the show in 2019, said he was targetted by vicious trolls after leaving the villa.

He told the Daily Star: “When I first came out I was getting quite a lot of death threats. People telling me to kill myself.”

