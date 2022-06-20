Love Island star Gemma Owen’s family shut down possibility of her getting back with ex Jacques

Love Island star Gemma Owen “definitely” won’t be getting back together with ex Jacques, her family have confirmed.

Fans have been rooting for the couple to rekindle their romance after Jacques, 23, made a shock entrance into the villa last week.

But Gemma’s family believe there’s no chance of that happening, despite their obvious chemistry.

Gemma’s aunty Lesley appeared on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday night, with Gemma’s cousin Ellie. Host Laura Whitmore asked Lesley if it’s “weird” to see the couple in the villa together.

Jacques went on a date with Paige when he first went into the villa (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma on Love Island

Lesley answered: “Yeah it is weird, but I find it fine. They’re getting on so well aren’t they, and they are very similar.”

Laura asked if the pair were good together “back in the day”.

Lesley said: “Yeah, they’re similar and they’ve always had that banter between them so – you can see it on the show.”

But when she was asked if there’s a chance of a romantic reunion, Ellie replied: “No, it’s definitely done.”

Lesley added: “They’re just friends. Definitely friends.”

Read more: Love Island fans convinced Tasha dated Giovanni Pernice after she drops ‘hints’

Ellie nodded along in agreement.

Jacques and Gemma dated for about eight months, splitting about a year-and-a-half ago.

19-year-old Gemma is coupled up with Luca on Love Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Gemma and Luca

Although she seems smitten with the 23-year-old former fishmonger, Gemma made a bit of a faux pas with him last week.

After Afia left the villa, the Islanders gathered in the kitchen, with Luca comforting Gemma with a hug. But things got awkward when Gemma called him by her ex’s name.

To make things even more mortifying, rugby player Jacques was sat right next to them.

Gemma accidentally called Luca by Jacques’ name (Credit: ITV2)

It didn’t go unnoticed, with Amber laughing: “Did you just call him something else?”

Luca said: “I know what she said.”

Amber replied: “Jacques?”

Dami had his say, adding: “Oh my god, there is no way that happened, there is no way that happened!”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

However, Paige supported her adding: “Easy mistake to make, hun.”

But after Luca left and headed to the garden, Gemma told the others: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Paige admitted: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques.'”

Love Island airs on ITV2 tonight, Monday June 20, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.