Love Island viewers have reportedly contacted Ofcom regarding Gemma Owen.

The Sun reports “hundreds” of complaints have been made to the TV watchdog due to the 19-year-old’s age.

Whether Gemma is old enough to deal with the pressures of appearing on reality TV has also been a regular topic with social media users during Love Island‘s 2022 run, too.

Viewer have complained to Ofcom regarding Gemma Owen, report claims (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

Gemma on Love Island

According to the Ofcom’s report, 167 people complainted on Tuesday June 7.

This came after Michael Owen‘s daughter Gemma kissed fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti, 27, on the cheek.

Meanwhile, 93 people complained days later on June 12. This came after Gemma’s ex Jacques O’Neill, 23, entered the show.

Some fans believe their mental arithmetic leads them to conclude Gemma was 16 when she and Jacques allegedly dated for eight months a year and half ago, if such claims about Gemma’s previous relationships are correct.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

ED! has approached a representative for Love Island for comment.

Over on social media, several Twitter users have mentioned Ofcom in regard to their concerns about the show.

However, it is not clear whether tweeted mentions have actually resulted in the posters making formal complaints.

And many tweets appeared to mention the regulatory body to facilitate jokes about potential age differences between Gemma and her reality TV suitors.

Love Island contestant Gemma is ‘mature for her age’, dad says (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

Love Island 2022

But not everyone mentioning Gemma in relation to Ofcom was concern-trolling. Some have seemed to genuinely object to the teenager being part of the show.

“Nah we need to write to Ofcom, Gemma’s age and ex are ruining it for me #LoveIsland,” one person wrote.

Someone else vented: “If Gemma is paired with someone above the age of 25 I’m gonna file a complaint with Ofcom #LoveIsland.”

Gemma’s age and ex are ruining it for me.

Elsewhere, Gemma’s dad responded to criticism by insisting she is mature for her age.

Ex footballer Michael, 42, said: “The bottom line is, she’s an adult and I have to trust her to make sensible decisions.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 tonight (Wednesday June 15) at 9pm.

