Toby Aromolaran will be joining Love Island in the next few days – but just who exactly is he?

The hunky footballer will be one of the first islanders to step foot into this year’s villa.

But what should fans expect from him on Love Island this year?

Toby Aromolaran will be one of the first in the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV2)

Who is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran and what team does he play for?

Toby, 22, is from Essex.

He is an avid footballer and recently signed for semi-pro club Hashtag United.

However, this year he’s swapping his football kit for swimming shorts.

“I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United,” he says.

“They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobias (@tobyaromolaran)

Who has Toby dated?

Toby’s relationship history is pretty brief.

Why? Well, he’s confessed that he’s never actually been in a relationship.

“I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, if Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can.”

Toby is hoping to bag himself his first partner on the show, but only time will tell if he’ll manage to get what he wants.

However, the footballer has confessed he has one important dealbreaker, and it’s an odd one.

“Looks wise, I’m a sucker for a cute face. Nice feet. That’s a deal-breaker for me. I don’t have a foot fetish but I appreciate nice feet!”

The new series starts Monday, June 28 on ITV2 (Credit: ITV2)

In fact, Toby admitted he tends to judge everyone in his life by the appearance of their feet.

“I think you can judge someone by their feet. Girls who walk around at the club with no shoes on, that’s one of my hates,” he says.

However, if he doesn’t find a woman with perfect feet Toby thinks he’ll be okay regardless.

The sports star says he tends to “see the bright side of the worst situations”.

Tut tut Toby! (Credit: Instagram)

Is Love Island star Toby on social media?

He is indeed. He’s @tobyaromolaran on Instagram and already has more than 16,000 followers – despite only having posted a handful of photos.

He’s also on TikTok – and it’s there he told followers that he’s already considering breaking Love Island rules.

He shared a video of himself with his fluffy white dog and admitted: “Thinking about how to sneak my dog into Love Island.”

Naughty, naughty, Toby!

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday, June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

