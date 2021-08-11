In the Love Island first look, a shock recouping is announced in the villa.

This means one boy will be heading home after a surprise dumping.

What happens in the Love Island first look?

One boy will be saying goodbye to the Majorcan villa and catching a flight back to the UK.

Since Brett Staniland’s arrival in the villa, there is now an extra boy. The unlucky lad left single after the recoupling will be given the boot.

Just as the Islanders had recovered from the Faye and Teddy drama and the arrival of Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas, producers of the reality show have hit contestants with another surprise.

Faye receives a text announcing a shock recoupling (Credit: ITV2)

And, while the couples are making the most of the Spanish sun, Faye receives the dreaded text, which says:

“Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. The boy who isn’t picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #grabaman #girlboss.”

Model Brett, 27, has his sights set on Millie Court, but will he turn her head away from Liam Reardon? Now the pair are exclusive?

As the girls gather around the fire pit to pick their man tonight, will there be any shock decisions in-store? And, who will be heading home?

Love Island hit by Ofcom complaints

Meanwhile, last Friday, the Love Island row between Faye Winter and her beau Teddy Soares has sparked over 25,000 complaints from viewers to regulator Ofcom, a show record.

The recent row between Faye and Teddy received almost 25,000 complaints to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

Most of the complaints related to Faye’s behaviour, and now the regulator is deciding if they need to launch an investigation.

“We received a high number of complaints about last week’s Love Island, which is consistent with the trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows,” a spokesperson for Ofcom said.

“We are carefully assessing the complaints we’ve received before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

